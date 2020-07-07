TL Events

This City Live: Chrystia Freeland in conversation with Sarah Fulford

On June 30, deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford for “This City Live” about leading during a global pandemic, and what recovery will look like for Toronto and the country’s other municipalities.

More Conversations

In an intimate conversation, Freeland spoke about the lessons of female leadership, supporting vulnerable populations during the crisis and what we can learn from the pandemic. “Some of the areas that we might have thought were our weak points, have been places where we’ve risen to the challenge,” says Freeland.

Watch the full video above.

Topics: Chrystia Freeland this city live

 

