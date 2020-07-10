This City Live: Satish Kanwar in conversation with Sarah Fulford

On July 8, Satish Kanwar, general manager and vice president of product for Shopify, spoke to Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford for “This City Live” about adapting to the new normal and how the pandemic has impacted the retail landscape in Canada.

With insight and candour, Kanwar spoke about how Shopify reimagined its mission during the pandemic to help small businesses survive, how Shopify is different from Amazon and the importance of investing in Canadian talent and innovation. “We all have a responsibility to reinvest into the community,” says Kanwar, “to bring more knowledge, more capital and more opportunity to others here.”

Watch the full video above.