Here’s what went down at the fifth annual Toronto Life Garden Party last night

Yesterday’s rain subsided just in time for an eager crowd of Torontonians, dressed in their summer best, to head into the sold-out fifth annual Toronto Life Garden Party at the Toronto Botanical Garden. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with ice-cold glasses of Doctors’ Sauvignon Rosé from NZ Lighter, a New Zealand wine that boasts a naturally lower alcohol content from slow-ripened grapes. For those craving a more spirit-forward libation, there was no shortage of options: No. 3 mixed up a delectable gin cocktail with lavender bitters, while Diplomatico rum served minty mojitos. St~Germain offered their signature “spritz” and vodka-lovers opted for a refreshing Belvedere cocktails with grapefruit and thyme. Storyteller served their signature lager and guests preferring something lighter ordered unique mocktails crafted from Seedlip’s distilled non-alcoholic spirits, FIJI Water as well as Balzac’s nitro brand new cold brew coffee.

While strolling through the lush grounds, attendees helped themselves to an array of mouthwatering bites, including crispy vegetable samosas, Thai meatballs with roasted pineapple & sweet chili, and buttermilk-chive scones stuffed with southern fried chicken and cajun mayo by Eatertainment. Food stations scattered around the party served up heartier bowls, including salmon poke on sticky sushi rice, beef brisket with a creamy southwestern veggie mash, and butter chicken mac ‘n cheese. For dessert, The Tempered Room prepared delectably rich sweets and creamy Love Gelato. Garden tours guided by TBG Executive Director Harry Jongerden, explored parts of the stunning four acres.

In true Garden Party fashion, guests were invited to assemble their own flower bouquets, courtesy of Color Cannabis. There was plenty more to see and do: visual artist Pat Nunziata showcased a live painting as attendees mingled and explored the gardens, and ZimSculpt’s artist-in-residence was also on site to work his sculpting magic. The group hails all the way from Zimbabwe and will be showcasing their sculptures at the botanical gardens until September. The colossal Quadriga (variation) inflated figures by Max Streicher and presented in partnership with The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery was a huge hit.

The night was rounded out with performances by Universal Music artist Malachi, Honey Jam—a group of all-female multi-genre singers—and pop artist Jesse Gold presented by Sole Power Productions. Guests lounged on Hauser furniture throughout the night and left with a new/pre-release title from Penguin Random House to end the evening.

Check out a few photos from last night’s summer festivities below: