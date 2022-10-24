What to watch on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s on Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus

The streamers have been full of spooky stories this month, but if you’re looking for a reprieve from non-stop horror, we’ve got you covered. Check out the second season of The White Lotus, with a mostly new cast in a Sicilian setting, or High School, the coming-of-age series inspired by Canadian music duo Tegan and Sara’s memoir. There’s also The Good Nurse, a psychological thriller about a nurse suspected of killing patients, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Here are our picks for the best new titles streaming on Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus this week.

The White Lotus (Season 2)

After the surprise success of the first season, filmmaker Mike White’s satirical dramedy The White Lotus is back for a second season. This time, the highly anticipated story is set in a dreamy Sicilian resort with an almost entirely different group of vacationers. Actors Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James join returning star Jennifer Coolidge. Tune in for another season of privileged people behaving terribly. October 30

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

For this eight-episode anthology series, horror maven Guillermo del Toro has called upon some of the genre’s most notable directors—including Catherine Hardwicke, David Prior and Jennifer Kent—to put together a collection of unique spooky tales. New instalments will debut over the course of four nights, featuring stars such as Rupert Grint, Nia Vardalos, Eric André, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover and more. October 25

The Good Nurse

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in this drama based on true events as a pair of nurses who form a tight-knit friendship while on the job. But all of that begins to fall apart when one is suspected of killing patients, leaving the other to risk it all by going undercover to expose the truth. October 26

Drink Masters

In this latest reality competition series from the Canadian producers of the glass-blowing show Blown Away, 12 elite mixologists (including two from Montreal) come together to show off their expert cocktail-making skills. The participant who comes out on top after making it through various challenges will earn the title of Ultimate Drink Master and walk away with $100,000. BarChef’s Frankie Solarik also appears as one of the judges. October 28

Wendell & Wild

Long-time collaborators Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key reunite for this stop-animation flick. The duo voice the titular characters, a pair of demon brothers who trick a teenager into bringing them out of the underworld and into our plane of existence—where they cause total chaos, of course. October 28

High School

Based on Canadian musicians Tegan and Sara Quin’s bestselling memoir of the same name, this coming-of-age drama follows twin sisters (played by Railey and Seazynn Gilliland) as they carve out their own identities against a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture. Cobie Smulders also stars. October 28

The Devil’s Hour

This psychological thriller follows Lucy (Jessica Raine), a woman who regularly experiences terrifying nightmares. Matters get worse when her name—and, somehow, her dreams—appear to be connected to a string of brutal murders, pulling her into the hunt for a dangerous serial killer. October 28

Barbarian

This box-office sleeper hit makes for perfect Halloween-week viewing, so you’re in luck if you missed it in theatres. The horror flick follows a woman who travels to Detroit for a job interview and rents a home while she’s there. But things take a dark turn when she discovers that a mysterious man is already staying at the house. October 26

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

This definitive documentary draws on never-before-seen (or -heard) home recordings, archival footage, diaries and personal conversations to tell the story of Armstrong’s life and career, which spanned the US civil rights movement. October 28