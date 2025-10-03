What Choir! Choir! Choir! co-founder Nobu Adilman loves about the Annex

Photo by Stephanie Moretti

Born and raised in the Annex, Nobu Adilman is the creative tornado behind the beloved singalong phenomenon Choir! Choir! Choir! He’s currently on a North American tour—the group’s most expansive yet. Running through the fall, it includes shows all over the States. “Many folks are avoiding America right now, but I prefer to face it my way,” he says. “In peace.” Adilman’s childhood memories of the Annex still charge him up. “As a kid, I could feel the warmth from the lights at Honest Ed’s,” he says. “My mom still lives there too, and my house is just a few blocks away from her.” Here, he takes us on a tour of the neighbourhood that shaped him.

Related: What Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman loves about midtown

Annex Billiards Club

“This was a seminal place for me. As a teen, I’d spend three hours a day playing old-school eight-ball or snooker. There were no cellphones, so whenever my brother, Mio, wasn’t around to hang out, I just went to ABC, and I’d usually find him there. The club still gives me joy. I hope it lives forever. It makes my heart sing.” 507 Bloor St. W.

PAT

“PAT carries tons of things that bring me back. I’m half-Japanese, and I grew up going to Japan a lot. Being able to grab a snack—dried squid, onigiri, gyoza, pre-marinated bulgogi—is heaven. I just love the diversity of the people shopping at PAT. The idea of buying some hilarious Korean beauty products in the same place as a rice cooker is a shortcut to happiness in my books.” 675 Bloor St. W., patmart.ca

Lee’s Palace

“The place is legendary. I saw Yoko Ono perform there in 1998—and then partied with her and Sean Lennon afterward. To me, Lee’s represents a Toronto that keeps chugging along.” 529 Bloor St. W., leespalace.com



Advertisement

Pizza Gigi

“How many pizza places in your neighbourhood have been featured on SNL? Gigi became infamous in 2011, when $1 million worth of cannabis was seized from the premises. To me, it represents old-school Italian. Whether it’s late at night or a quick lunch, I’ll get a pepperoni-and-mushroom slice and have unfiltered conversations with the weirdos behind the counter. It’s not the best pizza in the world, but it’s the pizza I love.’’ 189 Harbord St., pizzagigi.ca

Wiener’s Home Hardware

“Wiener’s still has that mom-and-pop charm I remember from the Annex of the ’80s, like walking into a sitcom. It’s a tiny store crawling with employees who let their freak flags fly. They all know where everything is and love striking up a conversation. I will lose hours of my day at Wiener’s. Toronto needs more of this.” 432 Bloor St. W., wienershomehardware.ca

Hot Docs Cinema

“I have a hard time calling it Hot Docs. Its former incarnation, the Bloor Cinema, was something special. It’s where I saw some of my first movies without my parents. For a stretch of my teens, I went every weekend. I remember seeing Time Bandits there with my friend Rob Lantz, who’s now the premier of Prince Edward Island. I worked TIFF’s Midnight Madness at the Bloor for years. That place is soaked in memories for me, and somehow, it keeps making more of them.” 506 Bloor St. W., hotdocs.ca