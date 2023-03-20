The final season of Succession is here—and everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are the 10 most anticipated titles hitting Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Crave, CBC Gem, Prime Video and Disney Plus

Clear your calendars: two of the year’s biggest shows are back. HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession returns for its fourth and final season, wrapping up the seemingly never-ending Roy family power struggle. Also returning is Yellowjackets, the twisty drama about a high school girls’ soccer team that gets stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes—expect more mystery, new cast members and possibly some cannibalism in its second season. Here are the rest of our picks for the 10 most anticipated titles streaming on Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Crave, CBC Gem, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week.

10. My Kind of Country (Apple TV Plus)

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves executive produce (and appear in) this reality competition looking for the next big country music star. Aiming to make the genre more inclusive, country stars Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Canadian Orville Peck have been tasked with scouting up-and-coming musicians from around the world and inviting them to Nashville to showcase their talents and compete for a career-defining prize from Apple Music. March 24

9. Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix)

Thirty years after the infamous Waco massacre—the result of cult leader David Koresh and the US government facing off in a deadly 51-day siege—this three-part documentary dives deep into the tragedy. Directed by Tiller Russell (Night Stalker), the series features never-before-seen FBI footage and wiretap recordings as well as interviews with people who were involved in the incident, including the hostage negotiator, journalists and the last child who made it out of the compound alive. March 22

8. And Still I Sing (Crave)

Afghan Canadian filmmaker Fazila Amiri directs this documentary, which follows Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed (who, as a feminist, is seen as a controversial figure in her home country) as she mentors two young women preparing to compete on the popular competition series Afghan Star. Each is hoping to become the American Idol–like show’s first woman winner in 13 seasons. But, just as they’re on the verge of achieving their dreams, the Taliban returns to power, jeopardizing the progress Sayeed and other feminists in the country have made. March 21

7. You’re My Hero (CBC Gem)

Whitby’s Sean Towgood created, wrote and stars in this comedy series as Ian, a 20-something man with cerebral palsy navigating an inaccessible world as he looks for love and purpose. Blunt and unafraid to tell it like it is, Ian refuses to be anyone’s inspiration—no matter how many times people may try to make him into one. March 24

6. The Night Agent (Netflix)

When FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) gets a new job, he’s told that his duties include answering a phone that almost never rings. But, when it does, he’s pulled into a high-stakes conspiracy that could involve a mole at the White House. Recent Oscar nominee Hong Chau also stars. March 23

5. The Power (Prime Video)

What happens when teenage girls around the world suddenly develop the power to generate electricity through their hands? That’s what this thrilling sci-fi series—adapted from British writer Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name—explores. Toni Collette, Auliʻi Cravalho, John Leguizamo and Toheeb Jimoh star. March 24

4. Love Is Blind, season four (Netflix)

This popular reality dating series—which brings together young singles to see if they can fall in love without meeting face to face—is back for a fourth season. This time around, the show is based in Seattle, and new episodes will drop in batches over the course of four weeks. March 24

3. Up Here (Disney Plus)

Set in 1999, this musical rom-com follows a young couple (played by Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes) who see vivid fantasies inside of their heads. The series tracks the highs and lows of their relationship as they discover that the greatest obstacle to their happiness may be themselves. Hamilton director Thomas Kail directs and executive produces, and Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez contribute original songs. March 24

2. Yellowjackets, season two (Crave)

This buzzy drama set in two timelines—one following a ’90s high school girls’ soccer team after their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, the other following the survivors as adults decades later—finally returns for a second season. Back in the ’90s timeline, the team is facing a cold, harsh winter without food. In the present day, the survivors are faced with the reemergence of the mysterious (and potentially dangerous) Lottie, who has the air of a cult leader. Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose and Elijah Wood are among the new cast members. March 24

1. Succession, season four (Crave)

It’s time to say goodbye to the Roys, the TV family we all hate to love. After four seasons, this Emmy-winning drama is coming to an end—but not before one last dose of drama. The sale of the family biz media conglomerate, Waystar Royco, is closer than ever, which only exacerbates the power struggle between patriarch Logan and his four children. March 26