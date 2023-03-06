Part two of the fourth season of You is here—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are the 10 most anticipated new titles hitting Hayu, Disney Plus, Crave, CBC Gem and Netflix

One of the wonderful things about TV and movies is that they can transport you anywhere in the world, which is especially nice after yet another bout of snowy weather. This week, the streamers are taking this to heart—quite literally, in the case of The History of the World Part II, a star-studded comedic miniseries that depicts significant international events through sketches and skits. Meanwhile, viewers can head to London with serial killer drama You—which is dropping the second half of its twisty fourth season—and Luther: The Fallen Sun, Idris Elba’s return to the critically acclaimed British crime thriller. There’s also the 20th season of reality cooking competition Top Chef, which features competitors from the franchise’s various international spin-offs competing against one another. Here are our picks for the most anticipated new titles coming to Hayu, Disney Plus, Crave, CBC Gem and Netflix.

10. Top Chef, season 20 (Hayu)

Top Chef is going all out for its 20th season. Set in London (and Paris, for the finale), this season invites 16 competitors who achieved varying levels of success in different international versions of the series to vie for the title of Top Chef World All-Star. Keep an eye out for Nicole Gomes, who co-founded Calgary chicken spot Cluck N Cleaver and won Top Chef: Canada All-Stars in 2017, as well as Saskatchewan’s Dale MacKay, who won the inaugural season of Top Chef: Canada. March 9

9. Chang Can Dunk (Disney Plus)

Tired of being unpopular and underestimated, high schooler Chang (Bloom Li) is ready to reinvent himself. In this coming-of-age sports film, he makes a bet with his school’s basketball star that he’ll be able to make a slam dunk in front of a crowd by homecoming. Determined to prove himself, Chang sets out to accomplish his goal—and maybe also impress his crush in the process. March 10

8. Disobey (Désobéir: le choix de Chantale Daigle) (Crave)

This French Canadian drama is based on the true story of Chantale Daigle. Unfolding in the late ’80s, the series tracks a pregnant 21-year-old Daigle (Éléonore Loiselle) as she leaves a bad relationship and resolves to have an abortion. But her ex, Jean-Guy Tremblay (Antoine Pilon), decides to sue her to prevent this from happening. Even though abortion had already been decriminalized in Canada, a judge sides with Tremblay, reigniting the abortion debate right here at home. March 8

7. Maternal (CBC Gem)

Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis star in this British drama as three doctors who are returning to medicine from maternity leave. It’s a difficult enough transition on its own, but there’s also a catch: it’s their first time back at work since the pandemic changed front-line medicine, possibly for good. March 8

6. Rain Dogs (Crave)

Every family is dysfunctional and complicated in its own way. That’s the idea at the heart of this British dramedy, which follows devoted mother Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper), who wants only to provide the best for her young daughter, Iris (Fleur Tashjian). Together, they have formed a small family of their own that includes Selby (Jack Farthing), a father figure to Iris and platonic soulmate to Costello, and Gloria (Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo), Costello’s chaotic best friend and godmother to Iris. Now streaming

5. Perry Mason, season two (Crave)

After a lengthy hiatus, this noir period drama is returning for a second season with renewed energy. The titular Perry (Matthew Rhys) is no longer working as a private investigator and is now officially a full-time lawyer. After the headline-grabbing murder trial that ended the first season, Perry has focused on safer civil cases—until a seemingly open-and-closed case leads him on a larger-than-expected quest for justice. Now streaming

4. Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix)

Idris Elba returns to the character of John Luther, one of the roles that put his star on the map. This feature-length crime thriller is a continuation of the British drama series Luther, and the last time fans saw the titular boundary-pushing detective, he was placed behind bars after a serial killer released incriminating evidence about him. But, when a cyber psychopath starts terrorizing London, Luther breaks out to try to stop the criminal himself. Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis also join the cast. March 10

3. History of the World Part II (Disney Plus)

Forty-two years ago, Mel Brooks made History of the World Part I, a blockbuster comedy that took viewers on a tour of, well, the history of the world. Now, the Hollywood legend has teamed up with Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and David Stassen for the sequel. Part II unfolds as a four-night, eight-episode event and features an all-star cast that also includes Quinta Brunson, Danny DeVito, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Johnny Knoxville, Emily Ratajkowski, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Taika Waititi, Zazie Beetz, and many, many more. Now streaming

2. UnPrisoned (Disney Plus)

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo star in this comedy series inspired by author and series creator Tracy McMillan’s real life. It follows a relationship therapist and single mom whose life is upended when her father is released from prison and moves in with her and her 16-year-old son. March 10

1. You, season four, part two (Netflix)

After a twisty first half to the fourth season of this thriller series—during which prolific stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) found himself among a wealthy group of friends being hunted by the “Eat the Rich” killer in London—the conclusion has finally arrived. Will Joe figure out who the killer is? And can he maintain a healthy relationship with a woman for the first time in his life? Only time will tell. March 9