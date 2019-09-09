Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: J. Lo gets swarmed, Jamie Foxx in a photo booth and Nicole Kidman cuddles a puppy

By |  

Buckle up, TIFF fans—the first weekend of the festival had an influx of serious celebrity star power. Here are all the celebs we spotted in the past 48 hours:

J. Lo got her caffeine fix at Bulldog Coffee inside Assembly Chef’s Hall:

Later, she weaved through the iPhone-wielding masses on her way to a press interview at the AT&T Lounge:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All that crowd y’all 😭😩 #jlo #allihavefinal15 #allihave #secondact #onthe6 #hustlers

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez Source (@jlo.source) on

Robert Pattinson hung out with Chris Evans and director Taika Waititi at the Four Seasons:

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx were spotted arriving at the airport:

Foxx proved his serious photo booth skills at the Four Seasons:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jamie Foxx…and all his friends!!! . . . #TIFF #HFPA #THEHollywoodReporter #Dior

A post shared by #BLKBX Studios Inc. (@blkbxstudios) on

Nicole Kidman is truly living her best TIFF life:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happiness is a sleepy puppy 💕

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington made TIFF dreams come true by posing for a photo together:

Sarandon also got a CN Tower shot at Lavelle:

Nicolas Cage signed autographs outside Marbl:

Isla Fisher was spotted at the Four Seasons:

Gary Oldman was also spotted near the hotel:

So was Michael B. Jordan:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my guy tried to kill black panther and I stilllll love him #secondchances

A post shared by Seta van der Hoop (@seta_hoop) on

Antonio Banderas shared a moment with Dakota Johnson:

Eddie Murphy got his face made into (latte) art:

Jon Hamm just wanted to drink his beet juice in peace:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jon Hamm at #TIFF19 for The Report & Lucy in the Sky #jonhamm #thereport #lucyinthesky #tiff #tiff2019

A post shared by alesia ◡̈ (@alesiakd) on

He’s not working his angles here, but hey, celebs are people, too!:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

murder me

A post shared by 𝐉 𝐎 𝐍 𝐇 𝐀 𝐌 𝐌 (@softjon) on

But he’s still a fun guy:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MY BABY IS IN TORONTO LOOK AT HIM HES SO CUTE PLEASEE

A post shared by 𝐉 𝐎 𝐍 𝐇 𝐀 𝐌 𝐌 (@softjon) on

Daniel Craig wasn’t ready for this photo op with Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. Exhibit A:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#danielcraig #chrisevans #KnivesOut #TIFF2019

A post shared by @ quantum.of.bond on

Exhibit B:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#DanielCraig with one of his fans

A post shared by Daniel Craig Fans (@danielcraig_fanpage) on

And, finally, Tom Hanks says hello to the Hustlers:

Topics: daniel craig Jamie Foxx Jennifer Lopez Jon Hamm Michael B. Jordan Nicole Kidman TIFF 2019 TIFF Spotted Tom Hanks

 

