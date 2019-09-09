Spotted at TIFF: J. Lo gets swarmed, Jamie Foxx in a photo booth and Nicole Kidman cuddles a puppy

Buckle up, TIFF fans—the first weekend of the festival had an influx of serious celebrity star power. Here are all the celebs we spotted in the past 48 hours:

J. Lo got her caffeine fix at Bulldog Coffee inside Assembly Chef’s Hall:

Later, she weaved through the iPhone-wielding masses on her way to a press interview at the AT&T Lounge:

Robert Pattinson hung out with Chris Evans and director Taika Waititi at the Four Seasons:

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx were spotted arriving at the airport:

Foxx proved his serious photo booth skills at the Four Seasons:

Nicole Kidman is truly living her best TIFF life:

View this post on Instagram Happiness is a sleepy puppy 💕 A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Sep 8, 2019 at 5:43pm PDT

Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington made TIFF dreams come true by posing for a photo together:

Sarandon also got a CN Tower shot at Lavelle:

Nicolas Cage signed autographs outside Marbl:

Isla Fisher was spotted at the Four Seasons:

Gary Oldman was also spotted near the hotel:

So was Michael B. Jordan:

Antonio Banderas shared a moment with Dakota Johnson:

Eddie Murphy got his face made into (latte) art:

Jon Hamm just wanted to drink his beet juice in peace:

He’s not working his angles here, but hey, celebs are people, too!:

View this post on Instagram murder me A post shared by 𝐉 𝐎 𝐍 𝐇 𝐀 𝐌 𝐌 (@softjon) on Sep 8, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

But he’s still a fun guy:

Daniel Craig wasn’t ready for this photo op with Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. Exhibit A:

View this post on Instagram #danielcraig #chrisevans #KnivesOut #TIFF2019 A post shared by @ quantum.of.bond on Sep 9, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

Exhibit B:

View this post on Instagram #DanielCraig with one of his fans A post shared by Daniel Craig Fans (@danielcraig_fanpage) on Sep 9, 2019 at 1:46am PDT

And, finally, Tom Hanks says hello to the Hustlers: