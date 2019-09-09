Spotted at TIFF: J. Lo gets swarmed, Jamie Foxx in a photo booth and Nicole Kidman cuddles a puppy
Buckle up, TIFF fans—the first weekend of the festival had an influx of serious celebrity star power. Here are all the celebs we spotted in the past 48 hours:
J. Lo got her caffeine fix at Bulldog Coffee inside Assembly Chef’s Hall:
Later, she weaved through the iPhone-wielding masses on her way to a press interview at the AT&T Lounge:
View this post on Instagram
All that crowd y’all 😭😩 #jlo #allihavefinal15 #allihave #secondact #onthe6 #hustlers
Robert Pattinson hung out with Chris Evans and director Taika Waititi at the Four Seasons:
View this post on Instagram
Director Taika Waititi, Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson lit up the HFPA & The Hollywood Reporter’s party during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival 🔥🔥🔥 . . . . @tiff_net 📷: @gettyentertainment #TaikaWaititi #ChrisEvans #RobertPattinson #tiff #tiff19 #hfpa #GoldenGlobes #toronto #filmfestival #mcm #💯#😍#🇨🇦#👏#🔥#🍁
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx were spotted arriving at the airport:
Foxx proved his serious photo booth skills at the Four Seasons:
View this post on Instagram
Jamie Foxx…and all his friends!!! . . . #TIFF #HFPA #THEHollywoodReporter #Dior
Nicole Kidman is truly living her best TIFF life:
View this post on Instagram
Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington made TIFF dreams come true by posing for a photo together:
Sarandon also got a CN Tower shot at Lavelle:
Nicolas Cage signed autographs outside Marbl:
Isla Fisher was spotted at the Four Seasons:
Gary Oldman was also spotted near the hotel:
View this post on Instagram
day 1 of our tiff weekend <3 meeting gary oldman meant the world to me, i am so happy. also we are all in the front of pictures and videos on jamie foxx’s phone! and we saw others like adam sandler (last photo), shailene woodley, jaeden lieberher, and eddie redmayne! stay tuned for today’s post tomorrow!!
So was Michael B. Jordan:
View this post on Instagram
my guy tried to kill black panther and I stilllll love him #secondchances
Antonio Banderas shared a moment with Dakota Johnson:
Eddie Murphy got his face made into (latte) art:
Jon Hamm just wanted to drink his beet juice in peace:
View this post on Instagram
Jon Hamm at #TIFF19 for The Report & Lucy in the Sky #jonhamm #thereport #lucyinthesky #tiff #tiff2019
He’s not working his angles here, but hey, celebs are people, too!:
View this post on Instagram
But he’s still a fun guy:
View this post on Instagram
Daniel Craig wasn’t ready for this photo op with Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. Exhibit A:
View this post on Instagram
Exhibit B:
View this post on Instagram
And, finally, Tom Hanks says hello to the Hustlers: