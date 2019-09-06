Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Dev Patel has an awkward run-in, Scorsese dines at Gusto 101 and Hugh Laurie draws a crowd

In case you somehow missed the memo, TIFF kicked off yesterday with premieres for The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel and Hugh Laurie, and Once Were Brothers, a Martin Scorsese–produced film about Canadian music legend Robbie Robertson. Here’s everywhere celebs were spotted in the past 24 hours:

Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Dakota Johnson arrived at Pearson sporting a stylish crimson jumpsuit:


Dev Patel plays the title role in a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’s The Personal History of David Copperfield. In a Q&A yesterday, he admitted there was a point where the only Copperfield he knew was the magician:

Here he is again with an awkward opener:

Neve Campbell proved she isn’t above a poorly lit elevator selfie:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Excited to be in Toronto for @tiff_net. We’re off to the premiere of @castleinthegroundfilm. #tiff

A post shared by Neve Campbell (@nevecampbell) on

This fan got a photo-op with Danielle McDonald, who’s in town for the premiere of the feminist flick I Am Woman:

View this post on Instagram

Amazing Opening Night!!! 😊@tiff_net @iamwomanmovie

A post shared by Rodney Ponder (@rod_todney_2.0) on

Martin Scorsese got a late-night bite at Gusto 101:

He also executed a meme-worthy finger-point:

Ron Howard was swarmed by the masses:

Hugh Laurie signed autographs on the way to a pre-party for The Personal History of David Copperfield at Weslodge:

Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty.

Apparently he likes his martinis dirty:

Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty.

Also at Weslodge, Patel had a laugh with co-star Aneurin Barnard:

Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty.

The Handmaids’ Tale star Amanda Brugel partied at The Spoke Club:

