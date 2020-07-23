Every drive-in movie, concert and event happening this weekend

A weekly roundup of the best entertainment you can catch from you car

The Mustang PEC

This weekend, this retro drive-in in Prince Edward County is showing a pair of double features designed to channel your inner diva. There’s Almost Famous and Dreamgirls on one screen, and Sing and Pitch Perfect on another. Tickets are $30 per carload. Themustangpec.ca.

Together at the Drive-In

This Sunday, the Stardust Drive-in in Newmarket is hosting a live music festival, which you can listen to from the comfort of your Chrysler. Starting at 1 p.m., viewers can take in performances by Kardinal Offishall, Karl Wolf, Frank Walker and more. The event will be hosted by 4Korners, the Raptors’ official DJ. In the evening show, you can groove in your seats to beats from DJs Carlo Lio, Manolo and Jed Harper, the official Jays’ official DJ. Tickets start at $70 for a two-person pass. Togetheratdrivein.com.

5 Drive-In

This Oakville theatre is showing some classics all weekend. Interested drivers can cruise in to catch films like Shrek, The Fast and The Furious, The Karate Kid and Stand by Me. Tickets are $13 for one person. Premiertheatres.ca.

Lavazza Drive-in International Film Fest

Ontario Place’s first big drive-in event is a vehicular film fest with a thoughtfully selected list of movies from countries hardest hit by the pandemic, including France, Spain, China and Russia. A portion of the sales will go to the Canadian Red Cross. This weekend, it’s an all-Italian extravaganza, with films like Spread Your Wings and If You Love Me. Tickets start at $27 each. Ontarioplace.com.

Starlite

On Friday and Saturday this weekend, Hamilton residents can catch screenings of nostalgic flicks Back to the Future and Liar Liar. Tickets are $13 each. On Sunday, there’s the option to sit in on a screening of a Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins concert. Premiertheatres.ca.

Friday Night Lights

Toronto’s Downsview Park is hosting al fresco movie screenings Every other Friday evening in the summers. Tomorrow, the feature film is Lego 2. It’s currently sold out, but there’s a waitlist available.

Downsviewpark.ca.