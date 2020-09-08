All of the drive-in screenings you can catch at this year’s slightly different TIFF

All of the drive-in screenings you can catch at this year’s slightly different TIFF

This year’s TIFF may not be the VIP-ogling spectacle that it usually is , but what it lacks in red carpets and celebrity glitz and glam, it’s making up for in cinematic offerings. There are 50 new feature films to catch, either online via their digital cinema program or (even better) in person at one of the city’s new drive-in theatres. Taking in a buzzy new flick on the big screen is just what we need right now—the perfect antidote to pandemic-induced cabin fever. Here’s what’s on.

The Third Day

This three-part horror-mystery series from HBO stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris, who find themselves trapped on a bizarre island off the British coast. The islanders’ strange rituals and traditions approach Midsommar-levels of creepy, and the whole thing culminates in a big reveal about what happens on the third day. September 11, Visa Skyline Drive-in at CityView.

Shadow in the Cloud

This action and horror film written and directed by Roseanne Liang stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a fighter pilot in World War II, who, during a particularly harrowing mission, tries to warn her male colleagues about evil and mysterious happenings aboard the aircraft. September 12, Visa Skyline Drive-in at CityView.

Summer of 85

From French screenwriter and director Francois Ozon, this beautifully shot ’80s period piece begins as a sunny Call Me By Your Name love affair between two teenage boys, set on the shores of Normandy, but things take a turn for the sinister when one of the boys reveals a dark side. September 13, RBC Lakeside Drive-in at Ontario Place.

The Father

Novelist and playwright Florian Zeller’s feature directorial debut, adapted from his 2012 play of the same name, documents a proud Londoner’s slide into dementia. Starring Anthony Hopkins, with Olivia Coleman as his daughter, the film purposefully disorients its audience as Hopkins’ character becomes more and more unable to care for himself. September 14, RBC Lakeside Drive-in at Ontario Place.

Good Joe Bell

The Oscar-winning writers of Brokeback Mountain tell the heartbreaking true story of a traditional Midwestern father, played by Mark Wahlberg, who embarks on a walk across America to educate schools and communities about the dangers of bullying after his gay son commits suicide. September 14, Visa Skyline Drive-in at CityView.

Pieces of a Woman

Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star in this drama about a couple recovering from the devastating loss of their newborn during a home birth and the ensuing legal battle with their midwife, played by Molly Parker. It’s the English-language debut for Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó. September 16, Visa Skyline Drive-in at CityView.

Under the Open Sky

This redemption drama, from Japanese director and screenwriter Miwa Nishikawa, follows a middle-aged former member of a Japanese organized crime syndicate (a.k.a. a yakuza) as he attempts to adjust to life on the outside after serving a 13-year sentence for murder. September 17, RBC Lakeside Drive-in at Ontario Place.

Enemies of the State

This deeply reported documentary from Sonia Kennebeck follows up on a 2015 Buzzfeed story about a decade-long series of events involving Matt DeHart, a hacktivist with connections to Anonymous and WikiLeaks. In 2010, He was indicted by the FBI on charges of child pornography and spent 21 months in prison—where DeHart alleges he was tortured. In 2013, released on a bond, he and his family sought political asylum in Canada, where the fascinatingly bizarre tale continues. September 17, VISA Skyline Drive-in at CityView.

Lift Like a Girl

This documentary from Egyptian filmmaker Mayye Zayed follows the story of longtime world-class weightlifting coach Captain Ramadan, as he takes on his latest protégé, a 14-year-old aspiring athlete named Zebiba. The film was shot over four years, and highlights not only the intense training practices and athleticism of the sport, but also the supportive bond between coach and athlete. September 17, West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place.

Underplayed

This Stacey Lee documentary focuses on gender inequality in electronic music. It was filmed over six months during music festival season around the world, and profiles talented female DJs, including the Canadian Rezz, while amplifying underground artists and paying tribute to trailblazers. September 19, OLG Play Stage at Ontario Place.

A Suitable Boy

Based on the 1993 novel by Vikram Seth of the same name, this series by Mira Nair for the BBC is set in the post-partition India of the 1950s. It focuses on two of the novel’s central characters, Maan and Lata, as they struggle to balance their parents’ expectations with their desire for independence. September 19, RBC Lakeside Drive-in at Ontario Place.

The Water Man

Executive produced by Oprah, The Water Man is a family-friendly story that evokes childhood adventure films of the 1980s. It’s the feature directorial debut of actor David Oyelowo, who also plays a lead role as Amos, whose wife, played by Rosario Dawson, is dying and whose son (Lonnie Chavis) runs off to a mysterious forest in search of the title character he believes can save his mother. September 19, VISA Skyline Drive-in at CityView.