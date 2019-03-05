Everyone’s taking selfies with Sting in Toronto

Sting has been hanging around town for The Last Ship, the Tony-nominated musical he wrote, composed and stars in at the Princess of Wales Theatre until the end of the month. Naturally, he’s been stopped around the city by selfie-enthused fans (and he’s been pretty generous on the photo-op front). Here are a few of our favourite sightings.

The man himself posted a nostalgic photo in front of the Horseshoe Tavern, where The Police played in the 1970s:

He’s often spotted on his way to and from the Princess of Wales theatre. This fan really nailed the close-up shot:

This woman doesn’t ever want to let him go:

It looks like Toronto converted him into a Raptors fan:

This fan tried to get him to speak Spanish, but settled for “hi”:

His curfew is apparently midnight:

He stopped by Kinoya on King West for some sushi:

Toronto’s professional star stalker Will Wong got in on the action:

This super-fan has seen The Last Ship 23 times (and counting):

Only a real trooper would sign autographs in this weather:

This woman managed to stop him in the middle of a snowstorm:

In true Canadian fashion, he also went to a Leafs game. Now he has another jersey to add to the collection:

His seatmates snapped a photo. (Is that a wink, Sting?):

Here he is at intermission:

Apparently he’s a good sport when it comes to fan photos: