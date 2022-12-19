Emily in Paris is back—and everything else on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s new on Prime Video, Crave and Paramount Plus

This holiday season, the streamers are providing gifts—or at least highly anticipated shows and movies. Check out the third season of Emily in Paris, in which the titular protagonist has to solve big problems in both her love and work lives, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, the buzzy sequel to Knives Out that takes detective Benoit Blanc to Greece. There’s also the 11th season of beloved Canadian comedy Letterkenny, and Top Gun: Maverick is finally available to stream. Here are our picks for the most notable new titles available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave and Paramount Plus this week.

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

Tout le monde, dites bonjour à the latest season of Emily in Paris. Lily Collins and co. are back to flirt, frolic, wear eccentric outfits and stir up drama in the city of love. In this new batch of episodes, Emily is facing crises in both career and romance, forcing her to make some major, potentially life-changing decisions. December 21

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

Before there was Squid Game, there was this Japanese thriller series in which people are suddenly transported to an abandoned version of Tokyo, where they have to compete in high-stakes games in order to survive. That story continues in season two, with Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), who are determined to figure out who is behind the scheme once and for all. December 22

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is ditching autumnal Massachusetts in favour of sunny Greece in this much-hyped sequel to Knives Out. This time around, he’s been invited by a tech billionaire to a private island where someone has been murdered. Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Dave Bautista also star. December 23

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Roald Dahl’s classic novel returns to the screen as a musical. Based on the book of the same name, the story hits all the familiar notes: Matilda (Alisha Weir) is a neglected girl who develops special abilities that she uses to fight back against her abusive school headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson), while forming a special bond with her beloved teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch). December 25

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Michelle Yeoh stars in this fantasy prequel series, which is set 1,200 years before The Witcher. The show follows seven strangers as they come together to fight an evil empire and tells the story of how the first Witcher—a highly trained monster slayer—came to be. December 25

Jack Ryan (Season 3)

It’s been about three years since the second season of Jack Ryan premiered, and now the titular CIA spy (John Krasinski) is back with even more adrenalin-pumping action. In this new season, he faces what may be his biggest challenge yet: preventing World War III. December 21

The Invitation

When her mother dies, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test in to discover the family she’s never known. When a match with a long-lost cousin is made, she travels to meet him in England, where she is invited to attend a fancy wedding in the countryside. She’s intoxicated by her luxe surroundings at first, but things soon start to take a nightmarish turn. December 24

Letterkenny (Season 11)

This quintessential Canadian comedy promises to deliver on its trademark humour. Season 11 deals with a wide range of stories that includes everything from chip flavours to lost dogs to a mystery at the local church’s bake sale to influencer invasion. December 25

Top Gun: Maverick

After becoming one of the year’s biggest theatrical hits, Top Gun: Maverick has made its way to the streamers. Set more than 30 years after the 1986 film, this sequel finds Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) on the verge of being forced into retirement after decades of pushing boundaries as a Navy pilot. In order to keep flying, he agrees to teach the newest class of recruits, which includes Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s dead best friend, Goose. December 22