Colm Feore in conversation with Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford

Colm Feore in conversation with Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On June 17, Colm Feore spoke to Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford for “This City Live” about what it’s like to be an artist in the time of Covid, and the future of arts and culture in Ontario.

More Conversations

In a lively and insightful conversation, Feore spoke about his long and accomplished career, preparing to play the title role in Richard III at at the Stratford Festival this season, coping with the festival’s cancellation due to Covid, and what lies ahead for artists as they grapple with the uncertainty of when they’ll be able to work again. “Social distancing is fabulous for everything else,” he says, “but it is death for the theatre.”

Watch the full video above.