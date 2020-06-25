Culture

Colm Feore in conversation with Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford

Colm Feore in conversation with Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford

By |  

By |  

On June 17, Colm Feore spoke to Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford for “This City Live” about what it’s like to be an artist in the time of Covid, and the future of arts and culture in Ontario.

More Conversations

In a lively and insightful conversation, Feore spoke about his long and accomplished career, preparing to play the title role in Richard III at at the Stratford Festival this season, coping with the festival’s cancellation due to Covid, and what lies ahead for artists as they grapple with the uncertainty of when they’ll be able to work again. “Social distancing is fabulous for everything else,” he says, “but it is death for the theatre.”

Watch the full video above.

Want on the list?
Become a member today

Topics: Colm Feore Stratford Festival this city live

 

Big Stories

City

“Getting Covid reminded me how lucky I am at a time when I needed reminding”: How the pandemic is changing lives

City

“It costs $1 million a year to feed the animals”: How the Toronto Zoo is functioning without revenue

Food

Toronto’s best new restaurants 2020

City

Fourteen days on the Covid Ward at Sunnybrook: a memoir

Memoir

The inside of an ICE detention centre is as horrific as you think. I know because I spent 45 days in one

City

“The normal rhythms of Toronto have been obliterated”