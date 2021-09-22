Canadian Business relaunches with a print and digital redesign—and a new focus on challenging the status quo

Canadian Business relaunches with a print and digital redesign—and a new focus on challenging the status quo

Canadian Business is marking a new chapter in its 95-year history with its most ambitious pivot yet

Canadian Business is marking a new chapter in its 95-year history with its most ambitious pivot yet. The print edition will return on October 4 with a new focus, a new design and interviews and features on influential Canadian disruptors and entrepreneurs. A relaunch of canadianbusiness.com debuts that same week. Subscribers of both Toronto Life and Maclean’s will be receiving the quarterly magazine in their mailboxes.

Led by Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Herrold with creative direction from the award-winning design firm Studio Wyse, the new Canadian Business is about analyzing the success of innovative leaders who are changing Canada for the better. “Increasingly business executives and founders are not what we previously considered to be the traditional C-Suite norm,” says Herrold. “Today they represent the gamut of industries. They’re young, they’re diverse, they’re digital first. Canadian Business gives these leaders—and those who want to learn from them—the resources, networking opportunities and inspiration to innovate, connect and continue to challenge the status quo.”

Inside every issue

The Brief: Focused on innovative ideas and people, The Brief is where you’ll find the news and trends defining the zeitgeist.

Design: This highly visual section includes a shoppable selection of our can’t-live-without items for the home office, a spotlight on an of-the-moment designer and an inside look at a cutting-edge workspace.

Strategies: A series of how-tos of brilliant ideas for the workplace, told through case studies from businesses that have figured out how to do just about everything better.

Longform Reads: Every issue features Canada’s best magazine journalists and photographers providing the story behind game-changing people, ideas, businesses — and scandals.

The new Canadian Business will debut with a cover story called “How I Made It,” featuring the success stories of ten of-the-moment figures in business today.

The brand will also come to life through exciting events and a first-of-its-kind corporate membership program, CB Insider. Insiders receive exclusive access to a diverse array of Canadian Business membership benefits and experiences, including discounted tickets to signature events, access to our virtual Masterclass and Fireside Chat series powered by high-profile CEOs, a dedicated community Slack channel with other Insiders, and invitations to quarterly networking nights and thought-leadership salons.

“We’re removing the traditional gatekeeping barriers and making business journalism accessible and inspiring to everyone. From scrappy startup founders to big-bank executives, the new CB is for everyone who wants to do business better,” says Herrold.

Subscribe now to the new Canadian Business.

