A roundup of the most festive holiday hits streaming now

What to watch on Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix, Crave and AMC Plus this winter break

’Tis the season to watch as many sugary sweet and cheesy holiday movies as possible. Luckily, there’s no shortage of offerings this year, including About Fate, an Emma Roberts–led rom-com about a woman who brings a fake date to her sister’s wedding, and Hotel for the Holidays, which stars Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud and captures the magic of Christmas in New York. Also streaming are Christmas With the Campbells, a festive rom-com starring Brittany Snow and Justin Long, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which features Marvel faves getting into the holiday spirit. Here’s our roundup of some of the best holiday movies—and one miniseries—to watch on Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix, Crave and AMC Plus this season.

About Fate

Real estate agent Margot (Emma Roberts) gets dumped the night before her sister’s wedding. Then she arrives home to find a stranger—lawyer Griffin (Thomas Mann), who confused her home for his—in her bed. After the requisite freakout, Margot decides to turn her lemons into lemonade and manages to convince Griffin to pretend to be her boyfriend at the wedding. Sounds like a totally normal way to fall in love, right? Now streaming

Your Christmas or Mine?

James (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk) are a couple who can’t bear the thought of spending their first Christmas apart. So James decides to surprise Hayley at her family home for the holidays. The only problem? Hayley has done the same, leaving them both to spend Christmas with the wrong families—who don’t actually know about their relationship. Now streaming

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

To make up for the long wait for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, Marvel and writer-director James Gunn decided to give fans a gift in the form of a holiday special. The short film is set during Christmas and follows fan-favourite characters like Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) as they try to find the perfect gift for a grieving Peter (Chris Pratt). Now streaming

I Hate Christmas

Gianna (Pilar Fogliati) is tired of fielding questions from her family every holiday season about her not-very-active love life. So, in this six-episode Italian rom-com, she decides to lie and tell everyone that she has a boyfriend who will be coming to Christmas dinner with her. Of course, that leaves her with less than 25 days to actually find one. Now streaming

Hotel for the Holidays

This seasonal rom-com follows the staff and guests at a charming NYC hotel that caters to high-end guests looking to keep a low profile. At the centre of the plot is Georgia (Madelaine Petsch), an ambitious young manager who finds herself caught in a love triangle between a former royal guest (Max Lloyd-Jones) and passionate hotel chef (Torontonian Mena Massoud). Now streaming

A Hollywood Christmas

Filmmaker Jessica (Jessika Van) has made a career for herself directing Christmas movies. This holiday season, her life is about to get very meta when network executive Christopher (Josh Swickard) shows up to watch over her latest production and she starts experiencing all the familiar tropes from her movies IRL. Now streaming

A Big Fat Family Christmas

Liv (Shannon Chan-Kent) has finally landed her dream assignment as a photojournalist: shooting a cover story. But, of course, there’s a catch. The job involves shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday bash, but no one at work knows about her connection to the party and its hosts—who happen to be her family. Things get even more complicated as she gets closer to Henry (Shannon Kook), the co-worker assigned to cover the story with her. Now streaming

A Christmas to Treasure

When beloved neighbour Ms. Marley dies, her final wish brings a group of childhood friends back to their hometown to embark on a holiday treasure hunt that she organized. Ms. Marley, naturally, had more than one trick up her sleeve—sparks begin flying between two former best friends, Austin (Taylor Frey) and Everett (Kyle Dean Massey). December 25

Christmas With the Campbells

In this festive rom-com, Brittany Snow stars as Jesse, a woman who has been cruelly dumped right before Christmas. And, since her ex Shawn won’t be joining his family this Christmas, they insist that Jesse spend the holidays with them. There, she meets Shawn’s cousin, David (Justin Long), and realizes that her heartbreak may not be too hard to get over. Now streaming