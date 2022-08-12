What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Plus what’s on Prime Video, Crave and Disney Plus

Love is in the air on the streamers this week. The charming coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever is back for a third season full of teenage romance. The popular dating reality series Indian Matchmaking also returns with a new group of singles turning to Sima Taparia for professional help finding their perfect partner. And rom-com series Maggie, about a psychic who is surprised to start seeing visions of her own future, makes its debut. Meanwhile, the love of the game—baseball, in this case—is showcased in A League of Their Own, a remake of the classic ’90s sports dramedy. Here’s our roundup of the best new titles streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Crave this week.

Locke & Key (Season 3)

The Locke siblings—the demon-fighting owners of a creepy house and the magical, reality-warping keys that come with it—face off against one last foe in the final season of this fantasy series, in which the discovery of a new set of keys unlocks a range of different powers. Now streaming

Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)

Sima Taparia, a professional matchmaker in Mumbai, is back for the second season of this dating reality series. In it, she attempts to find the perfect partner for a new and eclectic group of clients. Are those wedding bells we hear? Now streaming

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

This intimate documentary follows renowned skateboarder Leo Baker as he prepares for the 2020 Olympics while navigating how the world sees him versus who he really is. After coming out publicly as trans and quitting the US Olympic team, he’s left to figure out his place in the gendered sports landscape. Now streaming

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx stars in this action comedy about a blue-collar dad trying his best to provide for his family. This he does by hunting vampires—no big deal. Also starring Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco and Meagan Good. Now streaming

Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

Everything seems to be working out for Devi—Mississauga’s own Maitreyi Ramakrishnan—in season three of this Mindy Kaling–produced coming-of-age comedy. School is going well, she’s in a good place with her BFFs and she’s finally dating the boy of her dreams (Darren Barnet). But Devi is about to discover that being in a happy relationship actually requires work. Now streaming

A League of Their Own

Co-created by star Abbi Jacobson, this remake of the 1992 Penny Marshall sports dramedy breathes new life into a classic. Follow a different set of characters as they form an all-women baseball league in 1943 and have to break down all the barriers that come up along the way. D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Nick Offerman, Roberta Colindrez and Canadian Kelly McCormack are among the ensemble cast. Now streaming

Cosmic Love

Another week, another dating show. This one follows four people—each representing one of the four elements (air, fire, water, earth)—on their quest to find a partner using astrological matchmaking. The hopeful candidates gather for a mystical retreat under the helpful guidance of bestselling authors the AstroTwins, Ophira and Tali Edut. Now streaming

Maggie

Psychic Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse) is used to being able to look into the futures of family, friends and strangers. She’s just never been able to predict her own future. That is, until a man (David Del Rio) comes to her for a reading and she sees a life with him. Now streaming

After Yang

Prepare to get existential with this sci-fi drama about a man (Colin Farrell) seeking to repair his family’s android. In the process, he gets an unexpected chance to connect more meaningfully with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja). Now streaming

The Princess

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her death, this archival documentary tells the story of Princess Diana, her place in the royal family and the enduring legacy she left behind. The Princess also examines the royal scrutiny she faced from the media and the public. August 13