What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Plus what’s on Prime Video, Crave and Disney Plus

Stream yourself into fantasy worlds this week with The Sandman, the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s fantastical comic book series featuring a powerful figure who can control dreams. Or check out Prey, the action-packed prequel to the Predator films. Or, if you prefer to be a bit more grounded in reality, dive into The Bear, the buzzy restaurant-set dramedy about a fine-dining chef who returns home to Chicago to revive his family’s sandwich shop. Here’s our roundup of the best new titles streaming on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video and Crave.

The Bear

The American show of the summer finally makes its way north of the border. This drama series follows fine-dining chef Carmy—Shameless’s Jeremy Allen White—who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run the family’s rough-around-the-edges sandwich shop after an unexpected death. Carmy is determined to transform the shop, no matter how much resistance he faces. Keep an eye out for Toronto’s very own Matty Matheson, who has a recurring role. Now streaming

Prey

Set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, this prequel to the Predator series follows formidable young warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she hunts down a mysterious creature threatening her community. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the prey is a terrifying (and very tech-forward) alien. Now streaming

Wedding Season

Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) are experiencing something most young adults have to face from their parents at some point: pressure to get married. But this is a sugary rom-com, not real life, so the two agree to pretend to date in order to get through a summer full of weddings and are caught off guard when they find themselves catching feelings for each other. Now streaming

The Sandman

An adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, The Sandman has been in development since the ’90s, and at long last, the wait is over. The dark fantasy drama follows Dream (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of the Dreaming—a realm accessible only during sleep—as he tries to restore order across multiple worlds after escaping a century-long imprisonment. The star-studded cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and a voice performance by Mark Hamill. Now streaming

Thirteen Lives

Ron Howard directs this inspired-by-true-events drama about the Thai soccer team trapped inside a Tham Luang cave in 2018 and the rescue mission to save their lives. Thirteen Lives—starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton—follows the team of elite divers who join forces to rescue the young boys. Now streaming

The Outlaws (Season 2)

Money doesn’t solve all your problems—just ask the rag-tag crew of this British crime comedy. When a group of strangers find a bag full of money during their mandatory community service, they, of course, take it. That decision comes back to haunt them in season two, when the original owners not-so-nicely ask for the cash back. The problem is, the group already spent it. Now streaming

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest coming-of-age dramedy follows photography assistant Alana (Alana Haim) and 15-year-old Gary (Cooper Hoffman) as they run around California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. Oh, and they fall in love. Now streaming

Industry (Season 2)

Expect a lot more backstabbing, plots to get rich and alcohol-fuelled drama in the second season of this British-American series following a group of recent college grads as they compete for permanent positions at one of London’s most prestigious investment firms. Now streaming

Parallel Mothers

Penélope Cruz reunites with filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar for the seventh time (earning her fourth Oscar nomination) in this Spanish drama. The premise: two single women meet in the hospital, where they’re each about to give birth. One is middle-aged and ready, the other is a scared teen. Regardless, they form a deep bond. Now streaming