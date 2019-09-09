Shania Twain, Alessia Cara and 19 other celebs who congratulated Bianca Andreescu on her U.S. Open win

After Bianca Andreescu’s historic win on Saturday—making her the first Canadian singles player in history to win a grand slam—celebrities near and far took to the Twitterverse to shower the 19-year-old prodigy with praise. Here’s a roundup of the best congratulatory tweets:

Even Serena fans like Chrissy Teigen gave Bianca a shout-out:

@Bandreescu_ 19 years old holy cow we get so many more years of watching you. congratulations! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2019

A few homegrown songstresses got patriotic:

CONGRATULATIONS @BiancaAndreescu! You are awesome and you are the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z6WxpUG21F — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) September 8, 2019

Naturally, Toronto’s sports teams were thrilled:

🏆 HISTORY 🏆 Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on becoming the first 🇨🇦 to win a Grand Slam singles title! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/BcGMPjshRZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 7, 2019

🇨🇦 THE CHAMP! 🇨🇦 Huge congrats to @Bandreescu_ on her first Grand Slam title at the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/oRsviOqg0h — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) September 7, 2019

As were our west-coast rivals:

Trudeau tweeted like a proud dad:

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

And John Tory lit up the Toronto sign in honour of the victory:

The Toronto sign will be lit in gold tonight to celebrate @BAndreescu_’s historic win at the #USOpen. Toronto is celebrating this victory and looking forward to a career filled with many more. #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hjR5lTKslF — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 7, 2019

Fellow athletes joined in on the congratulating:

Holy Mackinaw!!! Such amazing support for Serena at Flushing Meadows… but you should hear the entire country explode north of the border. Congratulations @Bandreescu_ You’ve made history and we are so proud of you! #shethenorth — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) September 7, 2019

Yo @Bandreescu_ anytime you want to come take the #LouMarsh 🏆 I have it in Montreal.. its all yours now😊 — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) September 7, 2019

🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🎾BIANCA!!!🎾 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

🍻 🍻 🍻 — Larry Walker (@Cdnmooselips33) September 7, 2019

And fellow tennis players were just as enthusiastic:

Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on an amazing performance and your first grand slam! Romania is very proud of you 🤗🇷🇴 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 7, 2019

Congrats @Bandreescu_ on your first slam! Enjoy this moment, so well deserved 🏆 #usopen — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) September 7, 2019

For all of you wondering what those words were after our 2nd round.. "Congrats girl. You can win this tournament here. Believe in it ok?" Very happy for @Bandreescu_ on winning her 1st (and trust me, not last) grand slam 🏆 https://t.co/N3O5SoI0GI — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) September 7, 2019

