Shania Twain, Alessia Cara and 19 other celebs who congratulated Bianca Andreescu on her U.S. Open win

Shania Twain, Alessia Cara and 19 other celebs who congratulated Bianca Andreescu on her U.S. Open win

After Bianca Andreescu’s historic win on Saturday—making her the first Canadian singles player in history to win a grand slam—celebrities near and far took to the Twitterverse to shower the 19-year-old prodigy with praise. Here’s a roundup of the best congratulatory tweets:

Even Serena fans like Chrissy Teigen gave Bianca a shout-out:

A few homegrown songstresses got patriotic:

Naturally, Toronto’s sports teams were thrilled:

As were our west-coast rivals:

Trudeau tweeted like a proud dad:

And John Tory lit up the Toronto sign in honour of the victory:

Fellow athletes joined in on the congratulating:

And fellow tennis players were just as enthusiastic:

https://twitter.com/VasekPospisil/status/1170456911675822080

