What the Raptors roster got up to during the off-season

The Raptors’ 2016 season ended with a whimper, but that doesn’t mean the city won’t be excited when the team returns to the court against Chicago tonight. Here’s how they stayed happy, healthy, and well fed in the off-season.

DeMar DeRozan led his alma mater’s football team onto the field last month.

NBA All-Star and @USC_Hoops alum @DeMar_DeRozan leads the Trojans out of the tunnel before their battle against Stanford! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/aNSKseHTkn — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 10, 2017

And he racked up highlights in the Drew League in Los Angeles:

Mid range king DeMar still showing them how he does at #TheDrew #RTZ pic.twitter.com/aBkXkvbrJg — Raptorr (@Raptornian) July 1, 2017

The Drew is a mixture of competitive amateurs and professionals. DeRozan got a little heated during one game:

I'm seeing all kinds of articles about Demar Derozan chucking the ball at the ref's head. Here's my angle of it – missed my dome by a couple inches! #demarderozan A post shared by kalby (@aalkalby) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Here he is dunking on James Harden:

And on Skip Bayless:

You’re a clown for that tweet after a man gets hurt with a potential career ending injury! Shit bigger then basketball! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

He also hosted a bunch of lucky kids in British Columbia:

Finishing up the day with @DeMar_DeRozan judging the best jersey contest, spoiler alert, USC won pic.twitter.com/HKs9X3zMXT — LangleyEventsCentre (@LangleyEvents) August 9, 2017

…where the Raptors trained during the off-season. That’s newly-acquired CJ Miles:

THANK YOU FOR LOVE VICTORIA !!… The energy was amazing last night and we truly appreciate the support .. 🖖🏾✊🏾 #wethenorth A post shared by Cj Miles (@masfresco) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

By the way, anyone looking for an antidote to the poisonous swamp water of Twitter should check out Miles on Instagram, where he posed for a baby announcement:

thee hardest secret we've ever had to keep …baby Miles coming in November 😆🙈 A post shared by Lauren Miles (@iamlaurenmiles) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Professed his love for his wife:

Got some sun with Queen and soon to be princess today after practice 😍 #LoveIs #MamaFresco #ImDaPappy A post shared by Cj Miles (@masfresco) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Did pilates:

Got in another good session this morning with the Brodies @stoneoakpilates #Pilates #Stretch #Howbad #Staystrapped A post shared by Cj Miles (@masfresco) on Aug 9, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

And got excited over dental surgery:

Also huge shout out to the dentist and oral surgeon offices who made time for me and drained my face lol … Made the pain at least manageable so I could get up and down the first time in front of the Canadian fan base 🙏🏾😂😂 #IshouldaKeptTheShades #IkeptTheBibbForTheNumbFaceSlobbering #DwadeJawline 😂 A post shared by Cj Miles (@masfresco) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

He and the missus appear to have spent some time in Hawaii:

143. A post shared by Lauren Miles (@iamlaurenmiles) on Aug 20, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Kyle Lowry went travelling, too—to South Africa:

And to Philadelphia, his hometown, where his foundation was giving out school supplies:

A big thank you to everyone that made the @LowryLoveFoundation Back to School Backpack Giveaway a huge success. From @kyle_lowry7 and the Lowry Family to @adidashoops to the volunteers and, most importantly, to the kids and families of North Philly, we thank you for your support and couldn't do it without y'all. Stay tuned for the next event! A post shared by Lowry Love Foundation (@lowrylovefoundation) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

He also passed out food for (Canadian) Thanksgiving.

KLow and family assisting on & off the court. #LowrysThanksgivingAssist pic.twitter.com/vasCPZ5bwk — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 7, 2017

Happy 🇨🇦🦃wkd to all my Canucks, esp the 300 families that always give MORE to me and my fam every year at #LowrysThanksgivingAssist #Blessed pic.twitter.com/ujQ9bkxb9U — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) October 8, 2017

Jonas Valančiūnas had a terrible time in the fresh air and sun:

If you working out and you not posting your workout, means you not working out…… #happy? A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

He played in the 2017 EuroBasket for Lithuania:

Big game for us against great opponent. 🇱🇹-🇮🇹 #mesuzlietuva #gameday #eurobasket2017 A post shared by Mindaugas Kuzminskas (@mkuzminskas) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

He also spent some time with a new family member:

Family time! 😍👶#newborn #jvalanciunas A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

And went fishing:

Fishing 🇳🇴🐟🎣 A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

And showed off his sweet whip:

Jonas Valanciunas arrived to Lithuania National Team camp with Audi 80 (1992) pic.twitter.com/IabPEH0Z5D — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) July 21, 2017

And he managed to squeeze in a quick visit with the president of Lithuania, who gave him an umbrella badge to commemorate his participation in a public safety campaign:

Didelė garbė tapti „Už saugią Lietuvą“ ambasadoriumi! Raginu ir kitus prisijungti 👍Daugiau informacijos apie iniciatyvą čia: http://uzsaugialietuva.lt/jonui-valanciunui-uz-saugia-lietuva-ambasadoriaus-zenklelis @daliagrybauskaite #UžSaugiąLietuvą A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

He also got a ceremonial jar of what appears to be honey:

Sports are weird. Welcome back, everybody!