Sports

What the Raptors roster got up to during the off-season

What the Raptors roster got up to during the off-season

By |  

By |  

The Raptors’ 2016 season ended with a whimper, but that doesn’t mean the city won’t be excited when the team returns to the court against Chicago tonight. Here’s how they stayed happy, healthy, and well fed in the off-season.

DeMar DeRozan led his alma mater’s football team onto the field last month.

And he racked up highlights in the Drew League in Los Angeles:

The Drew is a mixture of competitive amateurs and professionals. DeRozan got a little heated during one game:

Here he is dunking on James Harden:

And on Skip Bayless:

He also hosted a bunch of lucky kids in British Columbia:

…where the Raptors trained during the off-season. That’s newly-acquired CJ Miles:

By the way, anyone looking for an antidote to the poisonous swamp water of Twitter should check out Miles on Instagram, where he posed for a baby announcement:

thee hardest secret we've ever had to keep …baby Miles coming in November 😆🙈

A post shared by Lauren Miles (@iamlaurenmiles) on

Professed his love for his wife:

Got some sun with Queen and soon to be princess today after practice 😍 #LoveIs #MamaFresco #ImDaPappy

A post shared by Cj Miles (@masfresco) on

Did pilates:

And got excited over dental surgery:

He and the missus appear to have spent some time in Hawaii:

143.

A post shared by Lauren Miles (@iamlaurenmiles) on

Kyle Lowry went travelling, too—to South Africa:

And to Philadelphia, his hometown, where his foundation was giving out school supplies:

He also passed out food for (Canadian) Thanksgiving.

Jonas Valančiūnas had a terrible time in the fresh air and sun:

If you working out and you not posting your workout, means you not working out…… #happy?

A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on

He played in the 2017 EuroBasket for Lithuania:

Big game for us against great opponent. 🇱🇹-🇮🇹 #mesuzlietuva #gameday #eurobasket2017

A post shared by Mindaugas Kuzminskas (@mkuzminskas) on

He also spent some time with a new family member:

Family time! 😍👶#newborn #jvalanciunas

A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on

And went fishing:

Fishing 🇳🇴🐟🎣

A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on

And showed off his sweet whip:

And he managed to squeeze in a quick visit with the president of Lithuania, who gave him an umbrella badge to commemorate his participation in a public safety campaign:

He also got a ceremonial jar of what appears to be honey:

Sports are weird. Welcome back, everybody!

Topics: Basketball Raptors Toronto Raptors

 

Big Stories

Life

Trump’s travel ban left me stranded. Toronto took me in

Crime

This guy is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of unsuspecting Torontonians

Crime

Mohammed Shamji and Elana Fric Shamji: the inside story of a marriage gone horribly wrong

Life

“One person dead. Two careers in tatters”: a workplace affair gone horribly wrong

Real Estate

Five years, three contractors and $1.1 million later, we finally finished our nightmare reno

Life

I was forced to marry a stranger when I was 16. Ten years later, I made my escape