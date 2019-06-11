What people are saying about the Raptors’ heartbreaking loss

Pretty much all of Toronto was watching Game 5 of the NBA finals last night, in which a win would have clinched the series for the Raptors. In the last minutes of the game, the Raptors went on a tear, our hearts were full, Toronto collectively stopped breathing. But the Warriors managed to inch ahead by one measly point before the final buzzer. The Raps still have two more chances to redeem themselves—but Twitter, naturally, was inconsolable.

We have a sneaking suspicion that Drake will release more music in the future, regardless of whether the Raps win the title:

That game last night… The #TorontoRaptors took an L to the #GoldenStateWarriors . I am sad for multiple reasons, I wanted them to win and @Drake said he would release some fire music if they won. — Hutch (@Hutch22I) June 11, 2019

Maybe the loss was divine punishment?

what happened yesterday was karma, you cheered on a man getting hurt and God was like “Devil, give it to them” so next time can y’all just act fucking Canadian. #TorontoRaptors — T.B.T (@tracytenywa) June 11, 2019

Sometimes swearing is an act of catharsis:

Fuck fuck fuck … but why a fucking triple? why why why why… if it was worth whit two points! #TorontoRaptors pic.twitter.com/qnRm1SYwsH — Trama (@Trama70602212) June 11, 2019

Some fans believe Nick Nurse’s last-minute time-outs cost the Raptors some of their momentum in the final moments of the game:

His team was on a run and Nurse treated his timeouts like they were discount codes that had an expiration date — Zito (@_Zeets) June 11, 2019

CP24 anchor Brandon Gonez is still feeling the hurt:

Anyone else still feeling down after last night’s game? 😩#WeTheNorth — Brandon Gonez (@brandongonez) June 11, 2019

The Raptors loss makes for a sad panda:

This guy is drowning his sorrows over the Raptors loss. #WeTheNorth #RaptorsIn6 pic.twitter.com/unyLBMWAr7 — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) June 11, 2019

Bandwagon fans don’t know why exactly they care, but they really, really do:

idek why am i crying when idgaf about this team, i just want to see Kawhi smile and laugh genuinely ☹️☹️☹️ #WeTheNorth — 𝓱 (@thyeuphoria) June 11, 2019

Comedian and recording artist Lil Duval seems to have forgotten about the War of 1812:

Whew i can’t even front that shit felt Canada was about to defeat America 🙏 — lil duval (@lilduval) June 11, 2019

Sometimes it’s not so much that someone wants the Raptors to win, but rather that they want the Golden State Warriors to lose. Call it the New England Patriots effect:

I’m sick for you #Raptors fans Kawhi was cooking the momentum was swinging and this man Nick Nurse took a timeout you never give Golden State a chance to regroup.!!!! — DAWG POUND (@Steelcity330) June 11, 2019

This user knows how the rest of Canada feels:

And yet, the city remains ever confident—and Canadian (look at that self-censored swear word).

Then, of course, there are the Kyle Lowry shot memes (most of them probably made before people saw that Lowry’s shot was tipped by Draymond Green):

when #KyleLowry shot the last shot of the game . pic.twitter.com/urRs9SdzzE — IM’THAT! (@stbdchris) June 11, 2019