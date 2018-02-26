What Canada’s Olympians got up to when they weren’t competing

What Canada’s Olympians got up to when they weren’t competing

It was a banner year for Canada at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, where our athletes took home a record 29 medals. (Well, it’s a record for Canada, at any rate. Norway is another story entirely.) There were plenty of newsworthy moments, but there was also a lot happening behind the scenes. Here’s how the games looked on the Instagram feeds of some of Canada’s best athletes.

Freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury poses with his gold medal for men’s moguls, fancifully dubbing it “his precious”:

My precious😏🥇 A post shared by Mikael Kingsbury (@mikaelkingsbury) on Feb 21, 2018 at 12:30pm PST

Taking a nibble on one’s medal is de rigeur at the Olympics. Here’s freestyle skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe chomping on the one she won for her performance on the moguls:

Here’s another of her, this time giving her skis the Slash treatment and playing a mean air guitar:

Natalie Spooner, a member of the silver-medal-winning women’s ice hockey team, trades stereotypical Canadian politeness for stereotypical Canadian hockey fanaticism, interrupting Arkells singer Max Kerman’s performance to announce that the Canadian men’s team just scored:

Ice dancer Tessa Virtue also took in the Arkells:

Here’s speed skater Frank Hamelin having a stretch next to a Canada moose:

And here’s Patrick Chan, the figure skater, with a more acrobatic goodbye to Korea.

Craig McMorris, older brother of slopestyle bronze medallist Mark McMorris, is a snowboarder himself and a host of CBC’s Olympics coverage. Here he is checking some medals for chocolate with Olympian and co-host Kelly VanderBeek:

Freeskier Roz Groenewoud could have a career in travel blogging if she ever decides she’s over skiing. Here she is in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul:

And here’s Norwegian snowboarder Ståle Sandbech going for a ride using Canadian snowboarder Tyler Nicholson as a board:

Finally, here it is. The most Canadian thing ever. It’s a bunch of Team Canada members singing Céline Dion: