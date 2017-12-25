Toronto Life’s 10 most popular long-form features of 2017

Toronto Life’s 10 most popular long-form features of 2017

Toronto Life’s long-form features are consistently some of the most widely read articles we publish online. This year, our 10 most popular features included wrenching personal memoirs, probing profiles and in-depth investigations. If you missed them—and even if you didn’t—here they all are.

1

The Good Wife

How a woman put herself through school and escaped an abusive arranged marriage.

2

A Restaurant Ruined My Life

A would-be entrepreneur learns why starting a restaurant isn’t for amateurs.

3

We Bought a Crack House

A Parkdale property purchase becomes a waking nightmare for one young family.

4

Love and Death

A seemingly happy marriage ends in death and chaos.

5

Disgraced

A successful ER doctor learns—the hard way—that anyone can get addicted to opioids.

6

The Playboy of Yorkville

The lavish lifestyle of an accused identity fraudster.

7

The $1-Billion Hellhole

What it’s like inside Toronto’s dangerous, dysfunctional superjail.

8

Josh Donaldson vs. the World

Before Josh Donaldson made it big with the Blue Jays, he was a kid with a lot to be angry about.

9

Screwed

They thought their pre-construction homes were as good as built. They were wrong.

10

The New Hamiltonians

Why Hamilton is the new Toronto.