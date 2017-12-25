Toronto Life’s 10 most popular long-form features of 2017
Toronto Life’s long-form features are consistently some of the most widely read articles we publish online. This year, our 10 most popular features included wrenching personal memoirs, probing profiles and in-depth investigations. If you missed them—and even if you didn’t—here they all are.
1
The Good Wife
How a woman put herself through school and escaped an abusive arranged marriage.
2
A Restaurant Ruined My Life
A would-be entrepreneur learns why starting a restaurant isn’t for amateurs.
3
We Bought a Crack House
A Parkdale property purchase becomes a waking nightmare for one young family.
4
Love and Death
A seemingly happy marriage ends in death and chaos.
5
Disgraced
A successful ER doctor learns—the hard way—that anyone can get addicted to opioids.
6
The Playboy of Yorkville
The lavish lifestyle of an accused identity fraudster.
7
The $1-Billion Hellhole
What it’s like inside Toronto’s dangerous, dysfunctional superjail.
8
Josh Donaldson vs. the World
Before Josh Donaldson made it big with the Blue Jays, he was a kid with a lot to be angry about.
9
Screwed
They thought their pre-construction homes were as good as built. They were wrong.
10
The New Hamiltonians
Why Hamilton is the new Toronto.