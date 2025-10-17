This stretch of Gardiner construction is about to finish early

Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star

In a rare twist, some might say a miracle, even, the province confirmed today that a stretch of Gardiner Expressway construction is projected to finish early.

You heard that right. Not months or years late, but ahead of schedule.

CP24 reported that the Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue portion of the rehabilitation project will now conclude later this month.

Originally set to finish next spring, the Ford government contributed an additional $73 million to the job in 2024, hoping to hurry things along after complaints of terrible traffic delays. Construction workers put in overnight and weekend time to get it done.

While more construction lies ahead—at Highway 427 to Humber River, York Street to Grand Magazine Boulevard, Cherry Street to the Don Valley Parkway and Humber River to Dufferin—a win is a win.

