/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

This stretch of Gardiner construction is about to finish early

We can’t believe it either!

By Carly Lewis
 | October 17, 2025
Copy link
This stretch of Gardiner construction is about to finish early
Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star

In a rare twist, some might say a miracle, even, the province confirmed today that a stretch of Gardiner Expressway construction is projected to finish early.

You heard that right. Not months or years late, but ahead of schedule. 

Related: “The good old days of driving downtown without hassle are over”: Meet Roger Browne, Toronto’s director of traffic management

CP24 reported that the Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue portion of the rehabilitation project will now conclude later this month.

Originally set to finish next spring, the Ford government contributed an additional $73 million to the job in 2024, hoping to hurry things along after complaints of terrible traffic delays. Construction workers put in overnight and weekend time to get it done.

Advertisement

While more construction lies ahead—at Highway 427 to Humber River, York Street to Grand Magazine Boulevard, Cherry Street to the Don Valley Parkway and Humber River to Dufferin—a win is a win.

Related: Metrolinx and the TTC promise to make commuting less terrible

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.