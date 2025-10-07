/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Metrolinx and the TTC promise to make commuting less terrible

Service adjustments are being made to accommodate return-to-office mandates

By Carly Lewis
 | October 7, 2025
Copy link
Metrolinx and the TTC promise to make commuting less terrible
Photo by R. J. Johnston/Toronto Star

There’s plenty to appreciate about the WFH life: comfortable pants, better coffee, lack of fluorescent overhead lighting, private washroom access and the greatest asset of all—no commute. Nothing pummels morale like sitting in gridlock, dissociating to FM radio while developing gluteal amnesia.

Alas, our bosses want us back in the office, so to the office we will go. RIP to the blissful leisure hours we once enjoyed before and after the workday. According to Statistics Canada, Torontonians, more than any other Canadians, will spend those hours in traffic. We have the worst commute in the country—eight minutes longer than the national average.

Related: After decades of delays, the UP Express will soon connect to the TTC via a pedestrian tunnel

Statistics Canada data also reveals that the number of commuters has continued to rise over the past four years. The proportion of employed people who commute has now reached 82.6 per cent.

Fortunately, the always trusty TTC and Metrolinx confirmed to CP24 that they’ll be making service adjustments to accommodate the increase in commuters following return-to-office mandates. More specific details will be shared by the TTC later this week, and Metrolinx has committed to adding more rush hour trips beginning October 27, on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Barrie and Stouffville lines.

Advertisement

Related: Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto’s public transit disaster

We’re all in favour of an improved commute. But does the GO train have a Vitamix and several oscillating fans strategically placed to establish a home-office cross-breeze? That’s what the people really want.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight
City News

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington's waterfront
Real Estate News

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington’s waterfront

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?
City News

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year
City News

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year

What to eat, drink and do at the city's new arcade bars
Food & Drink

What to eat, drink and do at the city’s new arcade bars

At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living
Real Estate News

At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.