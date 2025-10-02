/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

This retiring city official used to cry into his beer after work

Executive directors of municipal licensing and standards, they’re just like us

By Carly Lewis
 | October 2, 2025
Copy link
This retiring city official used to cry into his beer after work
Photo by Ebti Nabag

After 32 years with the city, Toronto’s executive director of municipal licensing and standards, Carleton Grant, is retiring this week, and Torontonians are getting some exit interview tea on his way out.

In an interview with the Toronto Star, Grant said that it wasn’t criminals or pandemic rule-breakers who caused him the most grief, but being a “punching bag” for Toronto city councillors who disagreed with him during his seven years overseeing municipal by-laws.

Related: Toronto’s top by-law enforcer has a message for people breaking the rules

His tenure included developing the RentSafe program, which ensures landlords follow building maintenance standards, and adding decibel limits to the city’s previously loose noise regulations. (You may also know him as the guy who swore on a hot mic during a lagging council meeting.)

Grant told the Star that he internalizes criticism to an unhealthy degree. “I take things very personally,” he said. “I beat myself up. I’m a perfectionist, all of which are traits that don’t work in this job.”

Advertisement

Back in May, an accountability watchdog determined that the city left rooming house tenants without basic utilities for six full months. Mayor Olivia Chow criticized the public service, and Grant apologized, but the Star’s story lays out the kind of in-fighting that would stall policy changes for years. Grant said, for example, that he pitched council 12 times on a city-wide licensing system for rooming houses before they finally approved it in 2022.

Related: Brad Bradford plans to run for mayor. Could he beat Olivia Chow?

Former by-law chief Tracey Cook echoed Grant’s agony: “We’re everything to everybody and nothing to anybody. And you’re always in the wrong, no matter what you do.”

In perhaps the most transparent moment of the Star story, Cook shared that she and Grant would tearfully commiserate over post-work beers. “Lots of nights we would cry together,” she said.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

Two former Victim Services Toronto employees are heading to court over pet ownership
City News

Two former Victim Services Toronto employees are heading to court over pet ownership

Kevin O’Leary got hired to play a “real a-hole” opposite Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow
Culture

Kevin O’Leary got hired to play a “real a-hole” opposite Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight
City News

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington's waterfront
Real Estate News

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington’s waterfront

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?
City News

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year
City News

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.