Thieves in Guelph stole $80,000 worth of whipped cream

Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

While attention has been on the jewel heist at the Louvre, thieves in Guelph managed to pull off their own very Wellington County caper.

Earlier this week, during the pre-dawn hours, a refrigerated trailer containing 30 pallets of Gay Lea whipped cream was reportedly stolen from a business. The delicious loot is said to be worth $80,000.

Was this the work of a lone dairy cognoscente or part of an organized ingredient-thieving ring?

Related: Inside the rise of the Vaulter bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

At the beginning of the month, the Ontario Provincial Police reported that $35,000 worth of salsa and dip went missing from the Tecumseh area, in Essex County.

Advertisement

Around this time last year, two men stole $1,200 worth of butter from a grocery store in Brantford. Police told the CBC that there’s a black market for stolen butter, which may explain the theft of $200,000 worth of it from a Trenton trucking facility in 2021.

A coordinated snack heist makes the most sense, but it’s fun to imagine a more wholesome justification for lifting 30 pallets of whipped cream. A comeback croquembouche to mark this week’s triumphant Zellers return? A really big cake to celebrate the Blue Jays’ potential World Series win tonight?

Related: Shohei Ohtani’s feelings aren’t hurt by chirping Jays fans