Is social distancing working? Here are the latest Covid case numbers for Toronto and the rest of the GTA

Is social distancing working? Here are the latest Covid case numbers for Toronto and the rest of the GTA

Stats from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Ontario

On the weekend, more than 800 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the GTA, bringing the cumulative total to more than 7,000. Across the region, Toronto and Durham continue to report the largest daily increases, Halton the lowest.

On Friday, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said that because of the “long clinical course” of the disease, deaths have continued to climb even as the rate of increase in new cases slows. Both national trends are apparent in data for the GTA, where the first recorded death was on March 19. For week five—last week, which ended Saturday—the toll was 159, up from 87 in the previous week. Meanwhile, the rate of daily increase across the GTA has slowed considerably from the double-digit increases in early April.

Charts updated as of April 20 at 9:30 a.m.

The way age factors into health outcomes is startling. In the GTA, some 2,475 people younger than 50 have contracted Covid-19, and of those only eight have died, or some 0.3 per cent. By contrast, 1,919 GTA residents aged 70 and older have contracted the disease, with 265—or 13.8 per cent—dying.

Those statistics come from the provincial government’s iPHIS database, a central resource tracking the pandemic in Ontario. Though its overall numbers lag behind those of the public health units—it shows 6,450 cases in the GTA, yet there were more than 7,000 cases as of Sunday, April 19—the database illustrates how hard the virus is hitting older age groups. By way of contrast, of the eight younger people who died of Covid-19, seven were in their 40s and only one was in his 30s.

As of the weekend, there are 112 outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario, as well in as 31 hospitals. The provincial government reports more than 240 long-term care residents have died. Since that data comes from the iPHIS database, however, the true number is certainly higher.

As 680 News reported this morning, Meighen Manor seniors home in Toronto is one of the latest long-term care facilities to report an outbreak. Run by the Salvation Army, the home has 50 confirmed cases and to date 16 deaths. Fifteen staff have also tested positive.

Daily data can spike or plummet, depending on when testing is done, so, to better help see overall shifts, Toronto Life uses a method called a rolling (or moving) average, which includes comparing percentage changes between seven-day averages. This method smooths the lines for each jurisdiction and makes trends more readily apparent.