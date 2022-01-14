Special Advertising Feature
Summer Camp Directory 2022
Browse through some of Canada’s best summer camps to find the right fit for your family
CAMP TOURNESOL
Aurora, Mississauga, North York, Toronto Bloor West, Vaughan | camptournesol.ca
For 20 years, Camp Tournesol has been perfecting its well-loved camps, where fun in French is the name of the game! In our summer camps, campers find a new love for French and grow more confident in using the language. Families and teachers alike appreciate the boost in French skills that campers experience with our expertly designed program. Our camps are open for all French levels, so join the CampT family this summer!
- Dates the camp is running
- Aurora and Downtown Toronto locations: July 11 to August 26, 2022
Markham and Toronto East locations: July 18 to August 26, 2022
Mississauga, North York, Toronto Bloor West and Vaughan locations: July 4 to August 26, 2022
Oakville location: July 18 to August 27, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 9am to 4 pm
- Extended-care hours
- Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4pm to 5:30pm
Toronto Bloor West location: Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4pm to 5pm
- Age groups
- Ages 4 to 12
- Camp type
- Day camp, French
- Camp capacity
- 800 campers last year; this year TBD
- Campers per group/cabin
- 45 to 60 per week
- Fees
- $325 per week
BAYVIEW GLEN CAMP
85 Moatfield Drive, Toronto | bayviewglencamp.ca
Bayview Glen Camp is celebrating its 60th summer! Our facilities include air-conditioned buildings, nature trails, art studios, gymnasiums and sports fields. Each day includes a variety of sports, arts and technology, with choice electives for older campers. Lunch, snacks and a premium camp backpack are included in fees. We offer depot busing with drop-off points all over the GTA as well as one-week camp experiences.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 4 to August 19, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 9am to 4 pm
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- JK to Grade 9
- Camp type
- Day camp, Arts, Multi-activity, Outdoor, Sports, STEM
- Camp capacity
- 400 to 500
- Campers per group/cabin
- 12 to 15
- Fees
- $650 to $695 per week
REAL PROGRAMMING 4 KIDS
Online | realprogramming.com
RP4K has more than 21 years of experience in Canada and offers online coding classes and camps. We teach the languages the pros use: Java, Python, C# and C++ to kids between 7 and 17 years old. We use a Socratic method to teach video game programming with never more than 4 students per instructor per class. Our students learn coding, math applications, problem-solving—all while having real fun!
- Dates the camp is running
- July 4 to August 26, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 9am to 12 pm or 1pm to 4 pm
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Ages 7 to 18
- Camp type
- Day camp, Weekend, Coding, STEM, Virtual
- Camp capacity
- 150
- Campers per group/cabin
- 1 to 4 per instructor
- Fees
- $510 to $1200 per program
POWER OF WORDS CAMPS AND COURSES
North York, Mississauga, Online | powerofwordsacademy.ca
Developing excellent communication skills is essential to effective leadership. At Power of Words Academy, we offer unique programs where your child will build the skills required to master the art of writing and public speaking. Our summer camps and courses are offered online (using the Zoom Platform and Google Classroom) and in-person (at our North York and Mississauga Campuses). We offer Creative Writing and Drama camps; Debate Camps; Enrichment Writing Courses and Public Speaking Courses.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 4 to August 26, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Camps: Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm
Courses: Twice a week 6pm to 7:30pm
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Ages 7 to 14
- Camp type
- Day camp, Debate, Drama, Public speaking, Writing, Virtual
- Camp capacity
- 400
- Campers per group/cabin
- 6 per teacher
- Fees
- Camps: $450 for 1 week
Courses: $700 for 7-week session
TRUE NORTH SPORTS CAMPS
East York, Etobicoke, North York, Toronto | truenorthcamps.com
True North Sports Camps offers year-round sports programming for boys and girls ages 4 to 14. At True North Sports Camps, we believe that recreational sports are an important part of every child’s development and we make it our top priority to deliver a truly memorable experience.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 4 to September 2, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4pm
- Extended-care hours
- Monday to Friday 8am to 8:30am, 4pm to 5pm
- Age groups
- Ages 4 to 14
- Camp type
- Day camp, Sports
- Camp capacity
- Varies by camp
- Campers per group/cabin
- 5:1 or 6:1 ratio
- Fees
- $395 per week
TORONTO KIDZ SUMMER CAMP
Toronto | torontokidz.ca
We offer a wide range of camps in Toronto for 5 to 12 year-olds. Our Kidz Camp for younger campers follows a weekly theme such as Pirates, Dinosaurs, Animals, etc, while our Junior Camp for 9 to 12 year olds focuses on topics such as Arts, Survival, Fun with Science, etc. All our programs include a weekly field trip to one of Toronto’s main attractions and a second field trip to High Park.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 4 to August 26, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 9am to 4:30pm
- Extended-care hours
- Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4:30pm to 5:30pm for an extra fee
- Age groups
- Ages 5 to 12 (born between 2010 and 2017)
- Camp type
- Day camp, Multi-activity
- Camp capacity
- 250 to 300 per week
- Campers per group/cabin
- 12 per cohort
- Fees
- $220 to $305 per week
UTS SUMMER CAMPS
371 Bloor Street West, Toronto | utschools.ca
Join brilliant young minds from across the GTA at Experience Innovation at UTS. Students who have completed Grades 5 through 11 can choose from a variety of week-long programs that will shape their understanding of how the world works and how they can work in the world. Our programs offer participants the chance to explore advanced studies in an inclusive, collaborative environment.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm
- Extended-care hours
- Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4pm to 5pm
- Age groups
- Grades 5 to 11
- Camp type
- Day camp, Academic, Arts, STEM
- Campers per group/cabin
- 20 per program
- Fees
- $400 to $750 per week
LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY
Oakville, Toronto, Vaughan | littlekitchenacademy.com
Little Kitchen Academy, the key ingredient for an independent child, is the first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen focused on providing a safe, inspiring and empowering space for children to identify, develop and refine their senses. In each class, students learn how to make healthy, delicious and seasonal meals from scratch to consumption—all while experimenting with math and science concepts, working on their reading skills and polishing up their table manners.
- Dates the camp is running
- June through August
- Regular camp hours
- Ages 3 to 5: Daily 9am to 12pm
Ages 6 to 8: Daily 12:30pm to 3:30pm
Ages 9 to 12: Daily 4pm to 7pm
Ages 13+: Friday and Saturday 7:30pm to 10pm
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Ages 3 to 18
- Camp type
- Day camp, Cooking, Montessori-inspired, STEM
- Campers per group/cabin
- 10 students per class
- Fees
- Price varies based on camp length
THE STEAM PROJECT: SPORTS ADVENTURE CAMP
Markham; Richmond Hill | thesteamproject.ca
The STEAM Project Sports Adventure Camp is the all-in-one summer destination for sports, outdoor adventure and STEAM learning. Campers will be coached in a variety of sports and explore their creativity through exciting hands-on activities like woodworking, ceramics and even cooking. Our STEAM-based challenges will keep campers’ minds active while they learn new skills and make new friends. A 1:4 counsellor-to-camper ratio will ensure that your child receives the individual attention they deserve and gains the confidence to try new things.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 4 to August 26, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm
- Extended-care hours
- Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4pm to 6pm
- Age groups
- Grade 1 to Grade 8
- Camp type
- Day camp, Arts, Outdoors, Sports, STEM
- Camp capacity
- 120
- Campers per group/cabin
- 8 to 10 campers per cabin
- Fees
- $380 to $450 per week
REIDMOUNT DISCOVERY SCHOOL
Ajax, Brampton, Burlington, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, Ottawa, Pickering, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Vaughan, Waterloo; Online and In Person | reidmountdiscovery.ca
Reidmount provides the knowledge, skills and values required to thrive in a rapidly changing world, and prepares students for higher education with qualities of confidence, discipline, eagerness and empathy. We offer English, Writing, Mathematics, Semester Math, Science, Drawing and Coding to students from kindergarten to Grade 12, virtually and in person.
- Dates the camp is running
- July to August and September to June
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm
Saturday 9am to 4pm
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Preschool to Grade 12
- Camp type
- Day camp, Academic, Arts, Coding, STEM, Virtual
- Camp capacity
- 100
- Campers per group/cabin
- 10 to 15 per class
- Fees
- $600 to $1399 per program
DEBATE CAMP
Toronto, Ottawa | debatecamp.com
Debate Camp provides summer programming in public speaking and parliamentary debate for youth, between the ages of 10 and 15. Since 2002, we have operated 1-week summer day and overnight camps across Canada. We provide a safe, fun and inspiring space for youth to develop some timelessly important skills.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 4 to August 19, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 8:30am to 3:30pm or Overnight
- Extended-care hours
- Monday to Friday until 4pm
- Age groups
- Completed Grade 4 to completed Grade 9
- Camp type
- Day camp, Overnight camp, Academic
- Camp capacity
- 60 per week per location
- Campers per group/cabin
- 8
- Fees
- $466 to $595 per week for day camps
$1943 to $2043 per week for overnight camp
CITY SCOUTS: URBAN ADVENTURE CAMP
131 Lowther Avenue, Toronto | cityscouts.ca
City Scouts is on a mission to foster kids' sense of independence through urban adventure. City Scouts is on a mission to foster kids’ sense of independence through urban adventure. We host a variety of city-wide scavenger hunts, games and adventures for small groups, every morning and afternoon. By the end of the week, campers know all about Toronto, the neighbourhoods and how to navigate this city from one end to the other.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 4 to September 2, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 8:45am to 4:15pm
- Extended-care hours
- Monday to Friday 7:45am to 5:15pm
- Age groups
- Ages 9 to 14
- Camp type
- Day camp, Multi-activity
- Camp capacity
- 50
- Campers per group/cabin
- 5 to 6 per counsellor
- Fees
- $335 to $415 per week
GREAT BIG THEATRE COMPANY: THEATRE ARTS DAY CAMPS
Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Cambridge, Georgetown, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Newmarket, Oakville, Oshawa, Richmond Hill, St Catharines, Thornhill, Waterloo, Whitby, Woodstock, Online | gbtc.com
Founded in 1994, GBTC has experienced, caring and enthusiastic staff who will introduce your kids to stage performance and guide them toward self-expression. With many different types of theatre to explore, and with weekly performances, we create a warm, supportive environment where campers will feel at home and be ready to explore and discover—all while building confidence and skills. Available at 45 locations and online for one-week sessions.
- Dates the camp is running
- March 14 to 18; July 4 to September 2, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm
- Extended-care hours
- Monday to Friday 7:30am to 6pm
- Age groups
- Ages 6 to 14; selected weeks and locations include ages 4 to 5
- Camp type
- Day camp, Performing arts
- Camp capacity
- 15 per week per location
- Campers per group/cabin
- 7:1 or 8:1 campers to staff
- Fees
- $95 to $260 per week
CANADIAN COLLEGE ITALY: SUMMER ACADEMY
Lanciano, Italy | canadiancollegeitaly.com
Experience summertime at Canada’s top boarding high school in Italy. Students live on our safe and historic campus in Lanciano, nestled between panoramic mountain vistas and the glittering seaside of the Adriatic. Weekends are spent touring Italy’s famed cultural sites, sampling regional culture and food—all while earning one full high school credit under CCI’s rigorous and personalized academic program.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 3 to July 30, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Overnight
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Grade 9 to Grade 12
- Camp type
- Overnight camp, Abroad, Academic
- Camp capacity
- 30
- Campers per group/cabin
- Students live in private or semi-private rooms in separate boys and girls dorms
- Fees
- $5,350 includes room & board, all activities and academics for the month of July. Flight not included.
CAMP KODIAK
200 Kodiak Road, McKellar | campkodiak.com
Camp Kodiak is Canada’s premier overnight summer camp for children and teens with and without learning disabilities, ADHD and high-functioning ASD. Reasons why your camper should attend Camp Kodiak: social-skills program, academic program, 50+ activities, 2:1camper-to-staff ratio, increased self-esteem and confidence, Leader in Training program (16 to 18 years old), comfortable cabins with electricity and bathroom, over 400-acre site with 3kms of waterfront. Your camper deserves a summer of fun, friends and success!
- Dates the camp is running
- First session: July 3 to July 30, 2022
Second session: July 31 to August 20, 2022
Full summer: July 3 to August 20, 2022
Kodiak Junior: July 3 to July 9, 2022; July 10 to July 16, 2022; July 17 to July 23, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Overnight
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Ages 6 to 18
- Camp type
- Overnight camp, Academic, Special needs
- Camp capacity
- 252
- Campers per group/cabin
- 9 per cabin
- Fees
- First session: $6873
Second session: $5553
Full summer: $11,337
Kodiak Junior: $1900
QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY ENRICHMENT STUDIES UNIT
195 University Avenue, Kingston | esu.queensu.ca
Our students become part of a Queen's University community built on growth, learning and optimism. By leveraging the exceptional resources and accomplished members of the Queen's community, Queen's ESU delivers industry-leading innovative academic university experiences for elementary and secondary school students.
- Dates the camp is running
- Spring & Summer 2022: TBD
- Regular camp hours
- Overnight
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Grades 5 to 12
- Camp type
- Overnight camp, Academic
- Camp capacity
- 180 per week
- Campers per group/cabin
- 8 to 1 students to staff
- Fees
- $735 to $995 per week
CAMP COUCHICHING
3990 Longford Mills Road, Orillia | campcouchiching.com
For over 75 years, Camp Couchiching has been a place to meet friends, have fun and become your best self. We are a traditional camp with many different activities to choose from.
- Dates the camp is running
- July 3 to September 2, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Overnight
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Youth born 2008 to 2015
- Camp type
- Overnight camp, Multi-activity
- Camp capacity
- 200
- Campers per group/cabin
- 8 to 12 per 2 counsellors
- Fees
- $995 to $1100 per week
OLYMPIA SPORTS CAMP
2400 Limberlost Road, Huntsville | olympiasportscamp.com
Olympia gives kids professional instruction and guidance to grow and excel—while belonging to an inclusive, safe, welcoming community of positive energy and fun! With over 90 different programs to choose from and more than 45,000 sq. ft. of indoor space, campers can explore their talents, learn from one another and push themselves into their growth zone, to uplift themselves and others with the goal of “growing a community of everyday heroes."
- Dates the camp is running
- July 3 to September 3, 2022
- Regular camp hours
- Overnight
- Extended-care hours
- N/A
- Age groups
- Ages 7 to 18
- Camp type
- Overnight camp, Adventure, Arts, Leadership, Sports
- Camp capacity
- 350+ per week
- Campers per group/cabin
- 5 to 10 campers per cabin
- Fees
- $1275 per week