Summer Camp Directory 2022

CAMP TOURNESOL

Aurora, Mississauga, North York, Toronto Bloor West, Vaughan | camptournesol.ca

For 20 years, Camp Tournesol has been perfecting its well-loved camps, where fun in French is the name of the game! In our summer camps, campers find a new love for French and grow more confident in using the language. Families and teachers alike appreciate the boost in French skills that campers experience with our expertly designed program. Our camps are open for all French levels, so join the CampT family this summer!

Dates the camp is running
Aurora and Downtown Toronto locations: July 11 to August 26, 2022
Markham and Toronto East locations: July 18 to August 26, 2022
Mississauga, North York, Toronto Bloor West and Vaughan locations: July 4 to August 26, 2022
Oakville location: July 18 to August 27, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 9am to 4 pm
Extended-care hours
Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4pm to 5:30pm
Toronto Bloor West location: Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4pm to 5pm
Age groups
Ages 4 to 12
Camp type
Day camp, French
Camp capacity
800 campers last year; this year TBD
Campers per group/cabin
45 to 60 per week
Fees
$325 per week

BAYVIEW GLEN CAMP

85 Moatfield Drive, Toronto | bayviewglencamp.ca

Bayview Glen Camp is celebrating its 60th summer! Our facilities include air-conditioned buildings, nature trails, art studios, gymnasiums and sports fields. Each day includes a variety of sports, arts and technology, with choice electives for older campers. Lunch, snacks and a premium camp backpack are included in fees. We offer depot busing with drop-off points all over the GTA as well as one-week camp experiences.

Dates the camp is running
July 4 to August 19, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 9am to 4 pm
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
JK to Grade 9
Camp type
Day camp, Arts, Multi-activity, Outdoor, Sports, STEM
Camp capacity
400 to 500
Campers per group/cabin
12 to 15
Fees
$650 to $695 per week

REAL PROGRAMMING 4 KIDS

Online | realprogramming.com

RP4K has more than 21 years of experience in Canada and offers online coding classes and camps. We teach the languages the pros use: Java, Python, C# and C++ to kids between 7 and 17 years old. We use a Socratic method to teach video game programming with never more than 4 students per instructor per class. Our students learn coding, math applications, problem-solving—all while having real fun!

Dates the camp is running
July 4 to August 26, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 9am to 12 pm or 1pm to 4 pm
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Ages 7 to 18
Camp type
Day camp, Weekend, Coding, STEM, Virtual
Camp capacity
150
Campers per group/cabin
1 to 4 per instructor
Fees
$510 to $1200 per program

POWER OF WORDS CAMPS AND COURSES

North York, Mississauga, Online | powerofwordsacademy.ca

Developing excellent communication skills is essential to effective leadership. At Power of Words Academy, we offer unique programs where your child will build the skills required to master the art of writing and public speaking. Our summer camps and courses are offered online (using the Zoom Platform and Google Classroom) and in-person (at our North York and Mississauga Campuses). We offer Creative Writing and Drama camps; Debate Camps; Enrichment Writing Courses and Public Speaking Courses.

Dates the camp is running
July 4 to August 26, 2022
Regular camp hours
Camps: Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm
Courses: Twice a week 6pm to 7:30pm
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Ages 7 to 14
Camp type
Day camp, Debate, Drama, Public speaking, Writing, Virtual
Camp capacity
400
Campers per group/cabin
6 per teacher
Fees
Camps: $450 for 1 week
Courses: $700 for 7-week session

TRUE NORTH SPORTS CAMPS

East York, Etobicoke, North York, Toronto | truenorthcamps.com

True North Sports Camps offers year-round sports programming for boys and girls ages 4 to 14. At True North Sports Camps, we believe that recreational sports are an important part of every child’s development and we make it our top priority to deliver a truly memorable experience.

Dates the camp is running
July 4 to September 2, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4pm
Extended-care hours
Monday to Friday 8am to 8:30am, 4pm to 5pm
Age groups
Ages 4 to 14
Camp type
Day camp, Sports
Camp capacity
Varies by camp
Campers per group/cabin
5:1 or 6:1 ratio
Fees
$395 per week

TORONTO KIDZ SUMMER CAMP

Toronto | torontokidz.ca

We offer a wide range of camps in Toronto for 5 to 12 year-olds. Our Kidz Camp for younger campers follows a weekly theme such as Pirates, Dinosaurs, Animals, etc, while our Junior Camp for 9 to 12 year olds focuses on topics such as Arts, Survival, Fun with Science, etc. All our programs include a weekly field trip to one of Toronto’s main attractions and a second field trip to High Park.

Dates the camp is running
July 4 to August 26, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 9am to 4:30pm
Extended-care hours
Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4:30pm to 5:30pm for an extra fee
Age groups
Ages 5 to 12 (born between 2010 and 2017)
Camp type
Day camp, Multi-activity
Camp capacity
250 to 300 per week
Campers per group/cabin
12 per cohort
Fees
$220 to $305 per week

UTS SUMMER CAMPS

371 Bloor Street West, Toronto | utschools.ca

Join brilliant young minds from across the GTA at Experience Innovation at UTS. Students who have completed Grades 5 through 11 can choose from a variety of week-long programs that will shape their understanding of how the world works and how they can work in the world. Our programs offer participants the chance to explore advanced studies in an inclusive, collaborative environment.

Dates the camp is running
July 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm
Extended-care hours
Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4pm to 5pm
Age groups
Grades 5 to 11
Camp type
Day camp, Academic, Arts, STEM
Campers per group/cabin
20 per program
Fees
$400 to $750 per week

LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY

Oakville, Toronto, Vaughan | littlekitchenacademy.com

Little Kitchen Academy, the key ingredient for an independent child, is the first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen focused on providing a safe, inspiring and empowering space for children to identify, develop and refine their senses. In each class, students learn how to make healthy, delicious and seasonal meals from scratch to consumption—all while experimenting with math and science concepts, working on their reading skills and polishing up their table manners.

Dates the camp is running
June through August
Regular camp hours
Ages 3 to 5: Daily 9am to 12pm
Ages 6 to 8: Daily 12:30pm to 3:30pm
Ages 9 to 12: Daily 4pm to 7pm
Ages 13+: Friday and Saturday 7:30pm to 10pm
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Ages 3 to 18
Camp type
Day camp, Cooking, Montessori-inspired, STEM
Campers per group/cabin
10 students per class
Fees
Price varies based on camp length

THE STEAM PROJECT: SPORTS ADVENTURE CAMP

Markham; Richmond Hill | thesteamproject.ca

The STEAM Project Sports Adventure Camp is the all-in-one summer destination for sports, outdoor adventure and STEAM learning. Campers will be coached in a variety of sports and explore their creativity through exciting hands-on activities like woodworking, ceramics and even cooking. Our STEAM-based challenges will keep campers’ minds active while they learn new skills and make new friends. A 1:4 counsellor-to-camper ratio will ensure that your child receives the individual attention they deserve and gains the confidence to try new things.

Dates the camp is running
July 4 to August 26, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm
Extended-care hours
Monday to Friday 8am to 9am, 4pm to 6pm
Age groups
Grade 1 to Grade 8
Camp type
Day camp, Arts, Outdoors, Sports, STEM
Camp capacity
120
Campers per group/cabin
8 to 10 campers per cabin
Fees
$380 to $450 per week

REIDMOUNT DISCOVERY SCHOOL

Ajax, Brampton, Burlington, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, Ottawa, Pickering, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Vaughan, Waterloo; Online and In Person | reidmountdiscovery.ca

Reidmount provides the knowledge, skills and values required to thrive in a rapidly changing world, and prepares students for higher education with qualities of confidence, discipline, eagerness and empathy. We offer English, Writing, Mathematics, Semester Math, Science, Drawing and Coding to students from kindergarten to Grade 12, virtually and in person.

Dates the camp is running
July to August and September to June
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm
Saturday 9am to 4pm
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Preschool to Grade 12
Camp type
Day camp, Academic, Arts, Coding, STEM, Virtual
Camp capacity
100
Campers per group/cabin
10 to 15 per class
Fees
$600 to $1399 per program

DEBATE CAMP

Toronto, Ottawa | debatecamp.com

Debate Camp provides summer programming in public speaking and parliamentary debate for youth, between the ages of 10 and 15. Since 2002, we have operated 1-week summer day and overnight camps across Canada. We provide a safe, fun and inspiring space for youth to develop some timelessly important skills.

Dates the camp is running
July 4 to August 19, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 8:30am to 3:30pm or Overnight
Extended-care hours
Monday to Friday until 4pm
Age groups
Completed Grade 4 to completed Grade 9
Camp type
Day camp, Overnight camp, Academic
Camp capacity
60 per week per location
Campers per group/cabin
8
Fees
$466 to $595 per week for day camps
$1943 to $2043 per week for overnight camp

CITY SCOUTS: URBAN ADVENTURE CAMP

131 Lowther Avenue, Toronto | cityscouts.ca

City Scouts is on a mission to foster kids' sense of independence through urban adventure. City Scouts is on a mission to foster kids’ sense of independence through urban adventure. We host a variety of city-wide scavenger hunts, games and adventures for small groups, every morning and afternoon. By the end of the week, campers know all about Toronto, the neighbourhoods and how to navigate this city from one end to the other.

Dates the camp is running
July 4 to September 2, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 8:45am to 4:15pm
Extended-care hours
Monday to Friday 7:45am to 5:15pm
Age groups
Ages 9 to 14
Camp type
Day camp, Multi-activity
Camp capacity
50
Campers per group/cabin
5 to 6 per counsellor
Fees
$335 to $415 per week

GREAT BIG THEATRE COMPANY: THEATRE ARTS DAY CAMPS

Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Cambridge, Georgetown, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Newmarket, Oakville, Oshawa, Richmond Hill, St Catharines, Thornhill, Waterloo, Whitby, Woodstock, Online | gbtc.com

Founded in 1994, GBTC has experienced, caring and enthusiastic staff who will introduce your kids to stage performance and guide them toward self-expression. With many different types of theatre to explore, and with weekly performances, we create a warm, supportive environment where campers will feel at home and be ready to explore and discover—all while building confidence and skills. Available at 45 locations and online for one-week sessions.

Dates the camp is running
March 14 to 18; July 4 to September 2, 2022
Regular camp hours
Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm
Extended-care hours
Monday to Friday 7:30am to 6pm
Age groups
Ages 6 to 14; selected weeks and locations include ages 4 to 5
Camp type
Day camp, Performing arts
Camp capacity
15 per week per location
Campers per group/cabin
7:1 or 8:1 campers to staff
Fees
$95 to $260 per week

CANADIAN COLLEGE ITALY: SUMMER ACADEMY

Lanciano, Italy | canadiancollegeitaly.com

Experience summertime at Canada’s top boarding high school in Italy. Students live on our safe and historic campus in Lanciano, nestled between panoramic mountain vistas and the glittering seaside of the Adriatic. Weekends are spent touring Italy’s famed cultural sites, sampling regional culture and food—all while earning one full high school credit under CCI’s rigorous and personalized academic program.

Dates the camp is running
July 3 to July 30, 2022
Regular camp hours
Overnight
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Grade 9 to Grade 12
Camp type
Overnight camp, Abroad, Academic
Camp capacity
30
Campers per group/cabin
Students live in private or semi-private rooms in separate boys and girls dorms
Fees
$5,350 includes room & board, all activities and academics for the month of July. Flight not included.

CAMP KODIAK

200 Kodiak Road, McKellar | campkodiak.com

Camp Kodiak is Canada’s premier overnight summer camp for children and teens with and without learning disabilities, ADHD and high-functioning ASD. Reasons why your camper should attend Camp Kodiak: social-skills program, academic program, 50+ activities, 2:1camper-to-staff ratio, increased self-esteem and confidence, Leader in Training program (16 to 18 years old), comfortable cabins with electricity and bathroom, over 400-acre site with 3kms of waterfront. Your camper deserves a summer of fun, friends and success!

Dates the camp is running
First session: July 3 to July 30, 2022
Second session: July 31 to August 20, 2022
Full summer: July 3 to August 20, 2022
Kodiak Junior: July 3 to July 9, 2022; July 10 to July 16, 2022; July 17 to July 23, 2022
Regular camp hours
Overnight
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Ages 6 to 18
Camp type
Overnight camp, Academic, Special needs
Camp capacity
252
Campers per group/cabin
9 per cabin
Fees
First session: $6873
Second session: $5553
Full summer: $11,337
Kodiak Junior: $1900

QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY ENRICHMENT STUDIES UNIT

195 University Avenue, Kingston | esu.queensu.ca

Our students become part of a Queen's University community built on growth, learning and optimism. By leveraging the exceptional resources and accomplished members of the Queen's community, Queen's ESU delivers industry-leading innovative academic university experiences for elementary and secondary school students.

Dates the camp is running
Spring & Summer 2022: TBD
Regular camp hours
Overnight
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Grades 5 to 12
Camp type
Overnight camp, Academic
Camp capacity
180 per week
Campers per group/cabin
8 to 1 students to staff
Fees
$735 to $995 per week

CAMP COUCHICHING

3990 Longford Mills Road, Orillia | campcouchiching.com

For over 75 years, Camp Couchiching has been a place to meet friends, have fun and become your best self. We are a traditional camp with many different activities to choose from.

Dates the camp is running
July 3 to September 2, 2022
Regular camp hours
Overnight
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Youth born 2008 to 2015
Camp type
Overnight camp, Multi-activity
Camp capacity
200
Campers per group/cabin
8 to 12 per 2 counsellors
Fees
$995 to $1100 per week

OLYMPIA SPORTS CAMP

2400 Limberlost Road, Huntsville | olympiasportscamp.com

Olympia gives kids professional instruction and guidance to grow and excel—while belonging to an inclusive, safe, welcoming community of positive energy and fun! With over 90 different programs to choose from and more than 45,000 sq. ft. of indoor space, campers can explore their talents, learn from one another and push themselves into their growth zone, to uplift themselves and others with the goal of “growing a community of everyday heroes."

Dates the camp is running
July 3 to September 3, 2022
Regular camp hours
Overnight
Extended-care hours
N/A
Age groups
Ages 7 to 18
Camp type
Overnight camp, Adventure, Arts, Leadership, Sports
Camp capacity
350+ per week
Campers per group/cabin
5 to 10 campers per cabin
Fees
$1275 per week