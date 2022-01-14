Summer Camp Directory 2022

Aurora, Mississauga, North York, Toronto Bloor West, Vaughan | camptournesol.ca

For 20 years, Camp Tournesol has been perfecting its well-loved camps, where fun in French is the name of the game! In our summer camps, campers find a new love for French and grow more confident in using the language. Families and teachers alike appreciate the boost in French skills that campers experience with our expertly designed program. Our camps are open for all French levels, so join the CampT family this summer!