The wackiest Halloween costumes from Toronto celebs

Between parties last weekend and trick-or-treating last night, there was nearly a week’s worth of Halloween festivities this year. Here’s how Toronto notables spent the spookiest night of the year.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber hosted a Casamigos Halloween party. Crawford went as a psychedelic 1970s disco queen:

✌🏼🕺🏻📀 #CasamigosHalloween

Former Degrassi actor Nina Dobrev was there, too, as singer Billie Eilish:

I’m the bad guy

Model Winnie Harlow dressed up as Marilyn Monroe:

And also Cheerleader Barbie:

The Social‘s Melissa Grelo went as the Queen of Hearts:

The Beckerman twins were both comic book villain Harley Quinn:

Our mayor went as a Star Trek admiral:

Lainey Lui won points for the fear factor:

Jeffrey and Lucia Remedios went to a superhero-themed party as the Raptors:

Tatiana Maslany went with a classic skeleton look:

Ben Mulroney went as Katy Perry in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video:

2 shows, 2 costumes, zero regrets. #happyhalloween

Leaf player Mitch Marner channelled his inner Fred Jones:

His teammate Auston Matthews did a full Freddie Mercury look:

Don’t stop me now 👨🏻🎸 #happyhalloween

Comedian Aurora Browne, from Baroness von Sketch Show, went for some witchy vibes:

Halloween energy

The Social’s Jess Allen dressed up as an uncanny Jack Nicholson from The Shining:

