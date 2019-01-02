What notable Torontonians got up to over the holidays
For most Torontonians, the holidays meant hibernating at home, watching Bird Box on Netflix and scrolling through everyone’s endlessly long year-end Instagram recaps. For others, it meant tropical escapes, extravagant dinner parties and perfectly staged photoshoots. Here’s how the city’s rich and famous spent their time off.
Shawn Mendes hung out at Blue Mountain with fellow artist Jon Vinyl:
Sarah Gadon ate panettone and played charades:
Yannick Bisson went skiing at Jackson Hole:
Patrick J. Adams hosted a 26-person dinner:
Drag queen Tynomi Banks snuggled with pugs:
Jenna Bitove and her hubby posed with plenty of presents:
And then migrated to warmer Florida climes:
Strombo hung out at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with singer-songwriter Iris DeMent:
YouTuber Lily Singh took an adorable matching photo with her pup:
Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben sipped their final cocktails as they embarked on “Dry January”:
They also made a fort with their kids and watched Die Hard:
Telecom heiress Chloe Rogers posted from her family’s Bahamas retreat:
Restaurateur Jen Agg cooked for some lucky pals:
Delica Kitchen founder Devin Connell made Christmas Eve paella:
YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous cooked a turkey:
Justin Bieber got a puppy named Oscar:
He and Hailey sported matching slippers:
And Hailey rang in the new year sans spouse:
Shay Mitchell had an outdoorsy photoshoot with her brother:
Jessi Cruickshank tried to make the most of a NYE party with her twins:
Dan Levy finished off the year at the super-luxe Utah hotel Amangiri:
The fashion-blogging Beckerman twins dressed up for NYE:
Happy Happy New Year! 🎉🎉We love you so much and wish you the most beautiful New Year to you and your families! May it be filled with glitter love, health and happiness for an EPIC 2019! We hope all your dreams come true! Big kisses!!!! 💋💋💋 🌟 🌟 🌟 🍾 🥂 #nye #toronto #beckermangirls
Matty Matheson and his kin went all out at the dollar store:
The Social co-host Melissa Grelo saw some epic fireworks in the Caribbean:
Jeanne Beker was living her best life in Florida:
Universal Music Canada president Jeffrey Remedios and fam escaped to Tulum:
E-Talk host Chloe Wilde went tobogganing:
☃️🎄New Christmas tradition TOBOGGANING. Somehow I forgot how much fun it is to throw yourself down a hill, although it’s not all sunshine and rainbows… we bailed pretty hard and I may or may not have given one of the girls a black eye. Thankfully, she still wants to be friends 👯♀️
Heather Reisman made some lazy (yet very delicious looking) lunches:
Lainey Lui took her pups for a walk:
Russell Peters posed with his family:
And, of course, made fun of NYE: