What notable Torontonians got up to over the holidays

For most Torontonians, the holidays meant hibernating at home, watching Bird Box on Netflix and scrolling through everyone’s endlessly long year-end Instagram recaps. For others, it meant tropical escapes, extravagant dinner parties and perfectly staged photoshoots. Here’s how the city’s rich and famous spent their time off.

Shawn Mendes hung out at Blue Mountain with fellow artist Jon Vinyl:

@jon.vinyl –

Sarah Gadon ate panettone and played charades:

Yannick Bisson went skiing at Jackson Hole:

Solo Sunset Ski rip into ‘19

Patrick J. Adams hosted a 26-person dinner:

Drag queen Tynomi Banks snuggled with pugs:

Jenna Bitove and her hubby posed with plenty of presents:

And then migrated to warmer Florida climes:

Strombo hung out at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with singer-songwriter Iris DeMent:

YouTuber Lily Singh took an adorable matching photo with her pup:

Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben sipped their final cocktails as they embarked on “Dry January”:

They also made a fort with their kids and watched Die Hard:

Telecom heiress Chloe Rogers posted from her family’s Bahamas retreat:

Happy last Full Moon of the year ..🖤

Restaurateur Jen Agg cooked for some lucky pals:

Delica Kitchen founder Devin Connell made Christmas Eve paella:

YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous cooked a turkey:

Justin Bieber got a puppy named Oscar:

Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar

He and Hailey sported matching slippers:

Merry Christmas #houseofdrew

@drewhouse

And Hailey rang in the new year sans spouse:

Shay Mitchell had an outdoorsy photoshoot with her brother:

Jessi Cruickshank tried to make the most of a NYE party with her twins:

Dan Levy finished off the year at the super-luxe Utah hotel Amangiri:

New Year, New View ✌🏼✨

The fashion-blogging Beckerman twins dressed up for NYE:

Matty Matheson and his kin went all out at the dollar store:

The Social co-host Melissa Grelo saw some epic fireworks in the Caribbean:

Jeanne Beker was living her best life in Florida:

Universal Music Canada president Jeffrey Remedios and fam escaped to Tulum:

E-Talk host Chloe Wilde went tobogganing:

Heather Reisman made some lazy (yet very delicious looking) lunches:

Lazy lunch. The best!

Lainey Lui took her pups for a walk:

Onward! So long, 2018. Happy New Year!

Russell Peters posed with his family:

And, of course, made fun of NYE:

