Some pictures of Cindy Crawford cottaging in Muskoka

Rich people love Muskoka, and they especially love Lake Joseph, which happens to be where Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have their summer cottage. They spent a few weeks relaxing there with their kids Kaia and Presley last year, and they’re back again this summer. Naturally, for such an attractive family, they’ve been Instagramming copiously. Here’s a look at how the other half cottages.

The view upon arrival wasn’t too shabby:

Landing in paradise — first view! 🇨🇦✈️ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Cindy got straight to relaxing:

Bliss. #LakeLife A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 21, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

While Presley took care of the upkeep:

Lakeside chores… A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Crawford’s daughter/lookalike (and budding supermodel in her own right) Kaia set up a makeshift barber shop on the dock:

Waterfront haircuts by @KaiaGerber. Anyone need a trim? ✂️ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Rande caught dinner:

It's the simple things..#lakelife Catchandrelease A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

And hung out with some high-wattage friends, including formers NHLers Chris Chelios and Paul Coffey, and musician (and possible future Senator) Kid Rock:

When @kidrock and I are up 4-0 and 2 Hall of Famers pull a duck out of their A$$ #PaulCoffey #chrischelios A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

There were some classic cottage activities, like beer pong:

Summer camp with the boys sure has been fun. Went to the market and this is what they came back with.. Yes! A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

And more drinking—this time, watermelon mint margaritas:

Dockside bartender serving up his famous Watermelon 🍉 Mint 🍃Margaritas! Recipe is in my stories! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

The Gerber siblings shared a warm moment:

tender moments A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Mom worked in an adorable mother-son Insta opp, too:

Never too old. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

As well as her own impossibly perfect photo shoot:

#FBF Into the woods. 📸 @SebastianFaena A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Here’s a clip from last summer. The thing Presley is scooting around on is an E-Surfboard, yours for a mere €10,000. The $3,700 water trampoline is downright affordable by comparison:

Boys and our toys @presleygerber A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Jul 14, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

Rande works on a cottage project (we’d guess something like installing a birdhouse) shirtless, shoeless and goggleless:

Love my man with a power tool! Island project! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 16, 2016 at 8:26am PDT

Even the Ubers in Muskoka are classy:

Lakeside Uber A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Jul 29, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

Cliff jumping is a quintessential Muskoka activity, right up there with worrying about snapping turtles and getting lost trying to navigate your way to your friend’s cottage:

Another day, another cliff to jump! A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Jul 22, 2016 at 11:51am PDT

Another Muskoka must-do: throwing caution to the wind and jumping off the roof of the boathouse:

Jumping into the week like… 📷 @heidi_bassett #LakeLife A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 1, 2016 at 8:59am PDT

Here’s the whole fam in the boat:

Summer has begun! ☀️#FamilyTime A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 11, 2016 at 12:53pm PDT

People love naming their cottages after themselves, and the Crawford/Gerbers are no different:

Leave your Mukluks at the door! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 25, 2016 at 8:50am PDT

Does Rande Gerber seem like the kind of guy who would have his own brand of George Clooney–endorsed tequila? Because he is that kind of guy:

Sunset cruise with this guy! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 1, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

It’s definitely cheating to use the dictionary while playing Scrabble: