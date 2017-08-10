Some pictures of Cindy Crawford cottaging in Muskoka
Rich people love Muskoka, and they especially love Lake Joseph, which happens to be where Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have their summer cottage. They spent a few weeks relaxing there with their kids Kaia and Presley last year, and they’re back again this summer. Naturally, for such an attractive family, they’ve been Instagramming copiously. Here’s a look at how the other half cottages.
The view upon arrival wasn’t too shabby:
Cindy got straight to relaxing:
While Presley took care of the upkeep:
Crawford’s daughter/lookalike (and budding supermodel in her own right) Kaia set up a makeshift barber shop on the dock:
Rande caught dinner:
And hung out with some high-wattage friends, including formers NHLers Chris Chelios and Paul Coffey, and musician (and possible future Senator) Kid Rock:
There were some classic cottage activities, like beer pong:
And more drinking—this time, watermelon mint margaritas:
The Gerber siblings shared a warm moment:
Mom worked in an adorable mother-son Insta opp, too:
As well as her own impossibly perfect photo shoot:
Here’s a clip from last summer. The thing Presley is scooting around on is an E-Surfboard, yours for a mere €10,000. The $3,700 water trampoline is downright affordable by comparison:
Rande works on a cottage project (we’d guess something like installing a birdhouse) shirtless, shoeless and goggleless:
Even the Ubers in Muskoka are classy:
Cliff jumping is a quintessential Muskoka activity, right up there with worrying about snapping turtles and getting lost trying to navigate your way to your friend’s cottage:
Another Muskoka must-do: throwing caution to the wind and jumping off the roof of the boathouse:
Here’s the whole fam in the boat:
People love naming their cottages after themselves, and the Crawford/Gerbers are no different:
Does Rande Gerber seem like the kind of guy who would have his own brand of George Clooney–endorsed tequila? Because he is that kind of guy:
It’s definitely cheating to use the dictionary while playing Scrabble: