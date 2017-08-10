Society

Some pictures of Cindy Crawford cottaging in Muskoka

By |  

Rich people love Muskoka, and they especially love Lake Joseph, which happens to be where Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have their summer cottage. They spent a few weeks relaxing there with their kids Kaia and Presley last year, and they’re back again this summer. Naturally, for such an attractive family, they’ve been Instagramming copiously. Here’s a look at how the other half cottages.

The view upon arrival wasn’t too shabby:

Landing in paradise — first view! 🇨🇦✈️

Cindy got straight to relaxing:

Bliss. #LakeLife

While Presley took care of the upkeep:

Lakeside chores…

Crawford’s daughter/lookalike (and budding supermodel in her own right) Kaia set up a makeshift barber shop on the dock:

Waterfront haircuts by @KaiaGerber. Anyone need a trim? ✂️

Rande caught dinner:

It's the simple things..#lakelife Catchandrelease

And hung out with some high-wattage friends, including formers NHLers Chris Chelios and Paul Coffey, and musician (and possible future Senator) Kid Rock:

When @kidrock and I are up 4-0 and 2 Hall of Famers pull a duck out of their A$$ #PaulCoffey #chrischelios

There were some classic cottage activities, like beer pong:

Summer camp with the boys sure has been fun. Went to the market and this is what they came back with.. Yes!

And more drinking—this time, watermelon mint margaritas:

Dockside bartender serving up his famous Watermelon 🍉 Mint 🍃Margaritas! Recipe is in my stories!

The Gerber siblings shared a warm moment:

tender moments

Mom worked in an adorable mother-son Insta opp, too:

Never too old.

As well as her own impossibly perfect photo shoot:

#FBF Into the woods. 📸 @SebastianFaena

Here’s a clip from last summer. The thing Presley is scooting around on is an E-Surfboard, yours for a mere €10,000. The $3,700 water trampoline is downright affordable by comparison:

Boys and our toys @presleygerber

Rande works on a cottage project (we’d guess something like installing a birdhouse) shirtless, shoeless and goggleless:

Love my man with a power tool! Island project!

Even the Ubers in Muskoka are classy:

Lakeside Uber

Cliff jumping is a quintessential Muskoka activity, right up there with worrying about snapping turtles and getting lost trying to navigate your way to your friend’s cottage:

Another day, another cliff to jump!

Another Muskoka must-do: throwing caution to the wind and jumping off the roof of the boathouse:

Jumping into the week like… 📷 @heidi_bassett #LakeLife

Here’s the whole fam in the boat:

Summer has begun! ☀️#FamilyTime

People love naming their cottages after themselves, and the Crawford/Gerbers are no different:

Leave your Mukluks at the door!

Does Rande Gerber seem like the kind of guy who would have his own brand of George Clooney–endorsed tequila? Because he is that kind of guy:

Sunset cruise with this guy!

It’s definitely cheating to use the dictionary while playing Scrabble:

 

