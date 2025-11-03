/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Noted Dodgers fan Prince Harry will be in Toronto this week

If you see him, tell him, “Let’s go, Blue Jays!”

By Carly Lewis
 | November 3, 2025
Copy link
Noted Dodgers fan Prince Harry will be in Toronto this week
Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Well, well, well. Prince Harry has decided to visit Toronto, a city in a Commonwealth country where his father, King Charles, is the formal head of state. When the Toronto Blue Jays were in the World Series last week, however, Harry and Meghan Markle donned enemy LA Dodgers hats and snuggled into their seats at Dodger Stadium. Where was his Toronto energy then?

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commit baseball treason in Dodgers caps

His office confirmed to CTV that he’ll spend two days in the city this week, attending Remembrance Day events in support of veterans. One organization he’ll work with while in town is the HALO Trust, which his mother, Princess Diana, also supported in the ’90s with her campaign to ban landmines. (The HALO Trust works to clear landmines and other explosives from conflict zones.) Prince Harry will then speak at Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans’ centre.

He’s doing important work, and we respect it. But the timing is a little touchy, as Torontonians adjust to life without baseball after losing to Harry’s preferred team.

If Blue Jays fans get their parade after all, will Harry fit it into his itinerary? We’re sure we could find him an appropriate hat.

Advertisement

Related: This couple accidentally had a Blue Jays–themed wedding

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

A new lawsuit claims Drake has benefited from billions of fraudulent Spotify streams
City News

A new lawsuit claims Drake has benefited from billions of fraudulent Spotify streams

A Queen West cocktail bar is rebranding itself as an all-day restaurant with a "diner-ish" menu
Food & Drink

A Queen West cocktail bar is rebranding itself as an all-day restaurant with a “diner-ish” menu

Geary Avenue's new spa serves a sauerkraut martini
Food & Drink

Geary Avenue’s new spa serves a sauerkraut martini

Battle of Wills: Inside the war over Norman Jewison’s estate
Deep Dives

Battle of Wills: Inside the war over Norman Jewison’s estate

Noted Dodgers fan Prince Harry will be in Toronto this week
City News

Noted Dodgers fan Prince Harry will be in Toronto this week

A popular Ossington restaurant is opening a second location
Food & Drink

A popular Ossington restaurant is opening a second location

Inside the Latest Issue

The November issue of Toronto Life dives into the weird world of AI therapy. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.