Noted Dodgers fan Prince Harry will be in Toronto this week

Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Well, well, well. Prince Harry has decided to visit Toronto, a city in a Commonwealth country where his father, King Charles, is the formal head of state. When the Toronto Blue Jays were in the World Series last week, however, Harry and Meghan Markle donned enemy LA Dodgers hats and snuggled into their seats at Dodger Stadium. Where was his Toronto energy then?

His office confirmed to CTV that he’ll spend two days in the city this week, attending Remembrance Day events in support of veterans. One organization he’ll work with while in town is the HALO Trust, which his mother, Princess Diana, also supported in the ’90s with her campaign to ban landmines. (The HALO Trust works to clear landmines and other explosives from conflict zones.) Prince Harry will then speak at Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans’ centre.

He’s doing important work, and we respect it. But the timing is a little touchy, as Torontonians adjust to life without baseball after losing to Harry’s preferred team.

If Blue Jays fans get their parade after all, will Harry fit it into his itinerary? We’re sure we could find him an appropriate hat.

