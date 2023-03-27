City

Nineteen archival photos of US presidents and their families visiting Toronto

Nineteen archival photos of US presidents and their families visiting Toronto

Following President Joe Biden’s visit to Ottawa over the weekend, here’s a selection of photos of former US leaders in Toronto

By Morgan Cameron Ross |  

By Morgan Cameron Ross |  

For over a century, Canada has welcomed the leaders of its southern neighbour with open—and, at times, less open—arms. President Joe Biden’s visit to Ottawa over the weekend marked one of dozens of official and unofficial visits of US presidents to our country. And, though Ottawa is often the primary destination for foreign leaders, Toronto has also welcomed many current and former presidents and their families over the decades for speaking engagements, awards ceremonies, sporting events and the occasional holiday.

Here are 19 photos of such visits.

Related: Twenty-seven archival photos showcasing the history of a bygone Ontario Place

Barack Obama at Scotiabank Arena during the 2019 Raptors playoff run. San Francisco Chronicle

 

Barack Obama with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. Photo by Chris Jackson

 

George H. W. Bush and prime minister Brian Mulroney at a small press conference during the 1991 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at the Skydome. Toronto Star

 

George H. W. Bush receiving an honourary doctorate of law from the University of Toronto in 1997. Toronto Star

 

Ike and Mamie Eisenhower leaving Hart House at the University of Toronto in 1969. Toronto Star

 

Gerald Ford watching an NFL game at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto while in the city for a speaking engagement in late 1977. Toronto Star

 

Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter, Luci Baines Johnson, at her home in Rosedale in 1985. Toronto Star

 

Senator Edward Kennedy, brother of former president John F. Kennedy, at Toronto General Hospital in 1976. Toronto Star

 

Rose Kennedy, mother of former president John F. Kennedy, at the King Edward Hotel in 1969. Toronto Star

 

Red Foster and Rose Kennedy at the CNE Stadium during the Special Olympics in 1969. Toronto Star

 

Bobby and Ethel Kennedy in Toronto in October 1967, while in the city for a personal visit. Toronto Star

 

Bobby Kennedy at an Argos game with friends at CNE stadium in October 1967. Toronto Star

 

The Toronto Blue Jays with George H. W. Bush at the White House in 1992

 

George H. W. Bush and prime minister Brian Mulroney during the 1991 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at the Skydome. CBS Sports

 

George H. W. Bush and prime minister Brian Mulroney at the 1991 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at the Skydome. CBS Sports

 

Barack Obama at Scotiabank Arena during the 2019 Raptors playoff run. Washington Post

 

Ronald Reagan arriving in Toronto on Air Force One in 1988. Ronald Reagan Library

 

Bill and Hillary Clinton giving a speech in Toronto in 2018

 

A protest along Queen Street West during a visit by Ronald Reagan in 1988. Toronto Star

Topics:

 

The Latest

Where to find the best meals for $10 or less in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Food & Drink

Where to find the best meals for $10 or less in Whitchurch-Stouffville

House of the Week: $4.8 million for a humongous Whitby estate with a turret and a 15-foot-tall waterfall
Real Estate

House of the Week: $4.8 million for a humongous Whitby estate with a turret and a 15-foot-tall waterfall

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex
Deep Dives

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex

&#8220;As a young man, there were times when I loved this city and times when I hated it&#8221;: A Q&#038;A with hometown boy Kiefer Sutherland
Culture

“As a young man, there were times when I loved this city and times when I hated it”: A Q&A with hometown boy Kiefer Sutherland

What&#8217;s on the menu at Prequel &#038; Co. Apothecary, a whimsical new Queen West cocktail lounge from the owner of BarChef
Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Prequel & Co. Apothecary, a whimsical new Queen West cocktail lounge from the owner of BarChef

&#8220;Scarborough always gets the short end of the stick&#8221;: How commuters feel about TTC service cuts
City

“Scarborough always gets the short end of the stick”: How commuters feel about TTC service cuts