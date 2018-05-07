A tour of the destruction after Friday’s massive windstorm
The windstorm that tore through Southern and Central Ontario and Quebec on Friday, with gusts up to 120 kilometres per hour, left a trail of destruction, including a shutdown at Pearson, hundreds of thousands of homes without power and plenty of property damage. Here, a survey of some of the chaos.
This Oakville home doesn’t look great:
This house in Oakville, Ontario didn't fare so well in the wind storm. #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/U5ggB32H6N
Speaking of Oakville homes, check out these poor roofs:
Early signs of the #OnStorm wind damage in #Oakville (Grand Oak & Dundas) from the Palermo Medical Building pic.twitter.com/0anACsJXmZ
At least this downed power line didn’t fall on anyone’s house:
why we lost power during yesterday's wind storm – a story from Ontario pic.twitter.com/hZqHeRyI22
This isn’t a poltergeist situation. A 39th-floor unit in a condo building swayed with the wind:
Our 39th floor condo was swaying in the wind this evening. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/7TGEB5p4ik
Apparently sidewalk trees don’t have robust root systems:
This house was spared from a falling tree, but a car parked in the driveway was not so lucky:
Yet another downed tree, which at least fell away from the neighbouring apartment building:
And more felled trees. This one looks like it decimated one room in the house on the right:
This enormous tree fell on a Forest Hill house. At least the Porsche still looks pristine:
Here’s another, this time in a park with no property nearby to damage:
It looks as though Bloorcourt’s stores got it particularly bad. A sign from Bloorcourt Stationary fell onto the sidewalk below:
Wow, this wind storm is absolutely insane. Walked on this same sidewalk in the morning and on the way back see a 300 lb sign that was knocked off the building.
The Value Village sign couldn’t stand up to the winds either:
Here’s a sign in Etobicoke, and an unlucky car parked underneath:
The wind sent this crane spinning around in circles:
The wind in Toronto even has this crane spinning! #windstorm #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/0pCNROGtCg
Traffic lights were also victims:
When there was a windstorm on Friday night that blew down a traffic light and it is still there on Sunday morning.
A fallen portable toilet is kind of the perfect metaphor for this windstorm: