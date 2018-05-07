A tour of the destruction after Friday’s massive windstorm

The windstorm that tore through Southern and Central Ontario and Quebec on Friday, with gusts up to 120 kilometres per hour, left a trail of destruction, including a shutdown at Pearson, hundreds of thousands of homes without power and plenty of property damage. Here, a survey of some of the chaos.

This Oakville home doesn’t look great:

This house in Oakville, Ontario didn't fare so well in the wind storm. #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/U5ggB32H6N — 🇨🇦L. Faraday Bikini (@LFaraday) May 6, 2018

Speaking of Oakville homes, check out these poor roofs:

Early signs of the #OnStorm wind damage in #Oakville (Grand Oak & Dundas) from the Palermo Medical Building pic.twitter.com/0anACsJXmZ — Chris Ventura (@chris__ventura) May 4, 2018

At least this downed power line didn’t fall on anyone’s house:

why we lost power during yesterday's wind storm – a story from Ontario pic.twitter.com/hZqHeRyI22 — Richard (@canadianwifier) May 5, 2018

This isn’t a poltergeist situation. A 39th-floor unit in a condo building swayed with the wind:

Our 39th floor condo was swaying in the wind this evening. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/7TGEB5p4ik — carolbmartin (@carolbmartin) May 5, 2018

Apparently sidewalk trees don’t have robust root systems:

This house was spared from a falling tree, but a car parked in the driveway was not so lucky:

Yet another downed tree, which at least fell away from the neighbouring apartment building:

And more felled trees. This one looks like it decimated one room in the house on the right:

Oy. Remnants of #torontowindstorm A post shared by Lee-Anne (@littlebitesbig) on May 5, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

This enormous tree fell on a Forest Hill house. At least the Porsche still looks pristine:

Here’s another, this time in a park with no property nearby to damage:

It looks as though Bloorcourt’s stores got it particularly bad. A sign from Bloorcourt Stationary fell onto the sidewalk below:

The Value Village sign couldn’t stand up to the winds either:

Here’s a sign in Etobicoke, and an unlucky car parked underneath:

The wind sent this crane spinning around in circles:

Traffic lights were also victims:

A fallen portable toilet is kind of the perfect metaphor for this windstorm: