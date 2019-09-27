Life

The best signs from today’s climate strike at Queen’s Park

By |  

Torontonians joined the rest of the country today in protesting humanity’s dismal treatment of Mother Earth. The showing was impressive, as was the creative signage. Here are a few of our favourites.

This woman committed to her theme:

Somehow we doubt this would taste very good:

Shawn Mendes got a shoutout:

Things got racy:

Some more innuendo:

Sometimes simple is best:

#climatestrikecanada

This sign echoed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s speech earlier this week:

#howdareyou #climatestrikecanada

This one was more obvious with its fandom:

RIP dinosaurs:

Props for this spot-on Doug Ford depiction:

It’s a reasonable question:

The kids were out in full force:

So were the doggies:

#climatestrike #climatestrikecanada

Those are some creative illustrations:

Nothing like a little Beatles inspiration to help cure the world:

#climatestrikecanada

We support this change:

Listen to the trees:

Topics: climate strike

 

