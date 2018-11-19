Meet the Sheros: extraordinary women who exemplify the power of one

Joanna Griffiths

Who she is: Body positivity warrior. Founder and CEO of Knix, an intimate apparel company designed for women by women

“I’m on a mission to empower women to be unapologetically free,” says Joanna Griffiths. That’s the central purpose of Knix, an online-only company that has reinvented intimate apparel for real women who seek out great-looking, high-performance and leak-proof underwear. Prior to launching Knix in 2013, Joanna interviewed hundreds of women in the development process. “Two things stuck out,” she says. “First, that women were looking for better products across the board. And second, that the intimates category as a whole was making women feel pretty crappy about themselves—broadcasting one message that one very singular body type was the best body type.” Joanna changed all that. Knix, which has expanded into a teen and sports line, is accessible to every size, and uses seamless fabrics for comfort and functionality. Giving back has always been a part of the equation. In a variety of ways, Knix supports women living with mental illness, breast cancer survivors, and those fleeing abuse and sex trafficking. And Knix’s most recent initiative, consisting of sharing stories and experiences on its website, is about examining women’s identity as it relates to infertility. It’s a topic Joanna knows intimately. After suffering a miscarriage, she is now expecting her first child. “We want it to be a space where we acknowledge the big topic of fertility,” she says. “We want to tell all kinds of stories.”