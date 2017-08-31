Life

Airbnb of the Week: From $279 per night for a cedar treehouse in Port Perry

Airbnb of the Week: From $279 per night for a cedar treehouse in Port Perry

By |  

By |  

Address: 188 Pine Gate Road
Neighbourhood: Port Perry
Price: From $279 per night

The place

A cedar treehouse sitting on nearly 300 acres of forested, pond-dotted land just an hour outside of Toronto.

The place has a wraparound terrace for taking in the view (guard dog not included):

Inside, an iron staircase leads up to the main living area and a loft with a double bed:

The kitchen has a mini fridge, gas stove top and convection toaster oven. There’s also a barbecue on the deck:

A circular picnic table makes for epic outdoor meals:

There are two fire pits. Here’s one of them:

For bug-free bonfires, guests also have access to a screened-in gazebo next to the other fire pit:

One of the property’s ponds comes with a picturesque bridge:

Here are some of the others:

The history

The hosts bought the property, which consists of about 280 acres of land, in 2003. Previous owners built the treehouse from red cedar imported from British Columbia, and it’s now used as a rental year-round. The current owners live in a log cabin elsewhere on the property.

Major perks

Camping out in the elevated fort is guaranteed to thrill your inner child (but creature comforts like a hot shower, fireplace and electric heat will soothe your practical grownup). This fall, the panoramic views from the loft will be a dreamy way to take in the fall colours.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no internet or TV, meaning guests will have to commit to a technology-free weekend. Also, the iron staircase would be tricky for anyone with mobility concerns.

By the numbers

• 400 square feet
• 280 acres of land
• $279 per night
• 18 kilometres of hiking/mountain biking trails
• 3 swimming ponds
• 2 firepits
• 1 gazebo

The Hunt

Topics: Airbnb of the week Port Perry Treehouse

 

Big Stories

Life

Trump’s travel ban left me stranded. Toronto took me in

Crime

This guy is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of unsuspecting Torontonians

Crime

Mohammed Shamji and Elana Fric Shamji: the inside story of a marriage gone horribly wrong

Life

“One person dead. Two careers in tatters”: a workplace affair gone horribly wrong

Real Estate

Five years, three contractors and $1.1 million later, we finally finished our nightmare reno

Life

I was forced to marry a stranger when I was 16. Ten years later, I made my escape