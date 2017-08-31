Airbnb of the Week: From $279 per night for a cedar treehouse in Port Perry

Address: 188 Pine Gate Road

Neighbourhood: Port Perry

Price: From $279 per night

The place

A cedar treehouse sitting on nearly 300 acres of forested, pond-dotted land just an hour outside of Toronto.

The place has a wraparound terrace for taking in the view (guard dog not included):

Inside, an iron staircase leads up to the main living area and a loft with a double bed:

The kitchen has a mini fridge, gas stove top and convection toaster oven. There’s also a barbecue on the deck:

A circular picnic table makes for epic outdoor meals:

There are two fire pits. Here’s one of them:

For bug-free bonfires, guests also have access to a screened-in gazebo next to the other fire pit:

One of the property’s ponds comes with a picturesque bridge:

Here are some of the others:

The history

The hosts bought the property, which consists of about 280 acres of land, in 2003. Previous owners built the treehouse from red cedar imported from British Columbia, and it’s now used as a rental year-round. The current owners live in a log cabin elsewhere on the property.

Major perks

Camping out in the elevated fort is guaranteed to thrill your inner child (but creature comforts like a hot shower, fireplace and electric heat will soothe your practical grownup). This fall, the panoramic views from the loft will be a dreamy way to take in the fall colours.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no internet or TV, meaning guests will have to commit to a technology-free weekend. Also, the iron staircase would be tricky for anyone with mobility concerns.

By the numbers

• 400 square feet

• 280 acres of land

• $279 per night

• 18 kilometres of hiking/mountain biking trails

• 3 swimming ponds

• 2 firepits

• 1 gazebo