
City News

Is this the new coach of the Toronto Tempo?

Sandy Brondello has reportedly signed on, after four seasons in New York and securing the 2024 WNBA Championship win

By Carly Lewis
 | October 23, 2025

Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

In a week of joyous Toronto sports news, here’s some more: Canada’s first WNBA team has reportedly found its coach, although an official announcement has not yet been made.

Marking a major milestone in the Toronto Tempo’s configuration, Sandy Brondello, who led the New York Liberty to the 2024 WNBA title, has reportedly signed on, a source familiar with the team told the Associated Press yesterday.

In four seasons with New York, Brondello went 107–53, giving her the most wins in franchise history. She also took the Phoenix Mercury to a championship during her eight seasons with the team.

The news was first reported by women’s basketball publication the IX Basketball, with sources later confirming it with ESPN and the AP.

It’s a fun time to be a Toronto sports fan, which is not always the case, so we’ll bask in this possibility while we can.

