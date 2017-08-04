A music fest, a food truck feast, and four other fun ways to celebrate International Friendship Day

How to make the most of your long weekend

BFFs don’t need a reason to hang out, but here’s a good one anyway: August 6 is International Friendship Day—the perfect day to get together with your bestie. When two good things come together, like coffee and Coffee-mate, great things can happen. All you really need is a plan. Here, our picks for the best things to do with your best mate this long weekend.

1. Pig out at the Toronto Food Truck Festival

Some things just go together, like salt and pepper, Mickey and Minnie, and sharing amazing food with friends. Admission is free at the Toronto Food Truck Festival, and this year’s vendors will serve up everything from gourmet grilled cheese and tiny doughnuts to handmade dumplings, making this the ideal outing for anyone looking to indulge without breaking the bank. Canadianfoodtruckfestivals.com

2. Soak up some Shakespeare in High Park.

If you’re looking for the perfect mix of culture and fresh air, look no further than Canada’s longest-running outdoor theatre event. The 35th season of Shakespeare in High Park offers comedy (Twelfth Night) and tragedy (King Lear). Just buy your tickets in advance, and pack a picnic with enough refreshments for the duration (both plays are 90 minutes this year with no intermission). Canadianstage.com

3. Find your Island Soul at the Harbourfront Centre.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is back this weekend for its 50th year, which means a riot of colour and island riddim that will make the city core sparkle and pulsate. There is, of course, the Grand Parade at Exhibition Place, but also Island Soul celebrations at the Harbourfront Centre, which will feature soca, short films, African board games, and even workshops on stilt-dancing. Harbourfrontcentre.com

4. Pick your adventure (and then escape it).

Nothing puts friendship to the test better than locking yourselves in a room and relying on your combined puzzle-solving wits to get out. If you haven’t tried an escape room yet, what are you waiting for? Equally fun for thrill-seekers, game-junkies and amateur gumshoes, there’ll never be a dull moment. Captiverooms.com

5. Cozy up for a Netflix and java night.

Whether you and your bestie bonded over Breaking Bad, got weepy over Gilmore Girls or giggled your way through The Office, the long weekend would be the perfect time to binge-watch your old favourites. It’s the ultimate low-cost, low-maintenance activity. But if you want to get through all 10 seasons of X-Files, you’re going to need lots of coffee—mix it up with your favourite Coffee-mate flavours.

6. Create an experience for the books.

Last but not least: plan an epic coffee date with your favourite Coffee Mate (#coffeemates). If you leave a comment about it on @coffeemateCA’s Instagram account by Tuesday, August 8, you and your bestie might score yourself a killer prize and even make a couple of lifelong memories.

