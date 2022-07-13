“I’m actually wearing a bathing suit, because you never know”: The freshest looks at this year’s Field Trip festival

“I’m actually wearing a bathing suit, because you never know”: The freshest looks at this year’s Field Trip festival

The summer festival circuit is finally back. And, after a three-year hiatus, Torontonians were enamoured with the vibes at this year’s Field Trip Music and Arts Festival. Fans flocked to Fort York over the weekend, eager to dust off their summer outfits and take in the sights and sounds of live music once again. Here are some of the coolest looks we spotted at the downtown festivities.

Priyanka Vittal, 33, lawyer

What’s it like to be back at a music festival?

This is our first festival since the onset of Covid, and it feels really nice to see a lot of people—a lot of families. We didn’t have a kid when we used to come to Field Trip in the past. I didn’t realize how many families there were. I don’t know if there’s a new boom or whether I just never paid attention, but it feels very positive.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

This is a thrifted vintage flower shirt from Vancouver. I got it four years ago at a store on Commercial Drive. My kid’s outfit is from her grandparents from Mexico. It’s a summer outfit—Where else is she going to wear it?

Matti Dunietz, 28, drummer

How does it feel to be back at a music festival?

Oh my gosh, I am thrilled. It’s been a long time. There’s nothing like a festival. I just love everybody running around and having a good time, feeling themselves.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

These pants are awesome. I produced a song for my friend, and I refused to get paid. So, to thank me, she bought me these pants. They come in a bunch of different colours; I wish I knew the brand.

Mike Gabel, 48, karaoke host

How does it feel to be back at a music festival?

It’s amazing. I work in the events business, so it was a tough two years of not doing anything in person. Just seeing people out, everyone is so hungry for it. It’s amazing to be out with others enjoying music, enjoying Toronto. It feels like the city is alive again.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

I wear yellow every single day. This is pretty toned down for me. That’s my thing, yellow. It’s a super positive colour, and it makes people smile.

Njacko Backo, 64, artist; Nkoni Backo, 8; and Valery Woloshyn, 43, engineer and artist

How does it feel to be back at a music festival?

Njacko: It’s very cool. When we got here this morning at 10 o’clock for our soundcheck, there was nobody here. Now, we’re walking around and everywhere is packed. It’s beautiful to see.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

Njacko: I’m African. I was born in Africa, and these are African clothes. For me, it’s not a fashion show; it’s just what we wear. I love it because it’s 100 per cent cotton, and it’s not too hot.

This necklace is from Cameroon. It has been in my family for two or three hundred years. I got it from my grandmother before she passed away, 28 years ago. So I never take it off. Only when I am going to sleep.

Il’ya Sokolovskiy, 34, bike mechanic

How does it feel to be back at a music festival?

This is such a trip for me. I haven’t been to Toronto in a decade. The last time, I was watching A Tribe Called Red—The Halluci Nation—for an opening at the Power Plant. It was such an intimate 50-person setting. And now to see them headlining this festival is just amazing. It’s come full circle.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

I’ve been rocking the Sambas with knee-high socks—all black, by the way. I’ve got a skirt with a little corset. Then a bike chain, of course, because I’m a bike mechanic. And this bracelet is just like body armour, in case bullets come flying.

Joel Krigström, 33, designer; Jennifer Winter, 35, studio owner

How does it feel to be back at a music festival?

Jennifer: It’s a little overwhelming, but it also feels so right, you know? The energy that we’re getting from everybody, it’s just unmatched. It feels like everyone is so happy to be here. It’s overwhelming, but in the most joyous way.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

Jennifer: I love a print. I’ve had the pants for a couple of years now—they’re second-hand. And the glasses were an Instagram purchase. Just crap eyewear, really.

Alex Cioppa, 32, marketing

How does it feel to be back at a music festival?

It’s really great. It’s really nice to be around a bunch of people again and just enjoy the atmosphere outside in the sun. It’s just a really good feeling and a really good vibe.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

I wanted to be comfortable. I got these boots during the pandemic, over a year ago. I got them second-hand off Poshmark. They’re my favourite boots. I actually have a tattoo of them on my arm. They’re just comfy, they go with everything and they work with every outfit

Raffaela Weyman (RALPH), artist

How does it feel to be back at a music festival?

This is my favourite festival. There’s something beautiful about being in Toronto, biking downtown, going to listen to great music. You can leave whenever you want to grab a bite to eat or to go meet a friend. And I love that the joy of bumping into people is still novel. I forgot the joy of putting on a cute outfit and then just bumping into people.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

These pants are just breezy; they’re comfy. They’re my massive men’s Tommy Hilfiger vintage cords. I got them at Value Village. I’ve only had them for about a year, but this is my practical summer look. These are the most practical shoes I own, and I’m actually wearing a bathing suit, because you never know.

Köbi Montandon, 27, marketing

How does it feel to be back at a music festival?

People are eager to get back into it and get out of this recluse state—it’s cool. I’ve noticed this through some of my friends that didn’t normally go out before the pandemic. Once everyone was stuck inside, everyone wanted to go out.

What can you tell us about your outfit?

I thrifted this shirt in Sandy, Utah, about 20 years ago. I remember watching my brother wear it when I was like six or seven. It’s taking on a new life now.