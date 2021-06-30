A foodie’s guide to four local hiking trails

From north to south and east to west, we’ve mapped out a few fave Toronto hiking spots with worthwhile pit stops and snacks along the way. Get in, we’re being outdoorsy!

Warm days are ahead, and you don’t have to leave the city for a taste of the great outdoors. Blaze new trails and explore Toronto’s wooded paths, sprawling shoreline, shaded parks and charming refuelling stops with these handy suggestions:

North: East Don Parkland Trail



1240 Sheppard Ave. E., North York

Would it even be a round-up if we didn’t mention this sprawling 10-plus kilometre trail that makes you forget you’re still in the city? It would not. Mapping from Sheppard to Steeles, the two- to three-hour jaunt through the Don River Valley promises the full gamut of scenic diversity from forest, to river, to wetland. Hit up nearby Byng Avenue for a string of small resto gems. You’re not hurting for choices, but Sang-Ji Fried Bao (1 Byng Ave.) and VIPS Sushi (9 Byng Ave.) offer portable options, perfect for a picnic before you get in your steps.

East: Scarborough Bluffs Trail

1 Brimley Rd. S., Bluffers Park, Scarborough



We didn’t think that Narnia existed, but those who have craned their necks to take in the towering rock cliffs that border Lake Ontario know that the Bluffs seem otherworldly. Your hike starts at Bluffer’s Park, which is great for hikers of all skills. From there, you can make your way along five kilometres of weaving waterfront trail. With surf on your brain and a worked-up appetite, a stop for authentic fish and chips sounds about right. Duckworth’s Fish & Chips (2282 Kingston Rd.) is legendary and only an eight-minute drive from the park. The no-frills spot was founded in the 1950s, so you can bet that they know their way around fresh-cut fries and crispy catches.

South: Tommy Thompson Park



1 Leslie Street



Boasting some impressive views of Lake Ontario, the 18-kilometre multi-use trail system consists of paved, gravel and narrow paths with plenty of wildlife to behold (maybe your new hobby is bird watching?). After your exploration through this downtown nature station, mosey north into Leslieville and refuel with a coffee and baked good from Remarkable Bean (1103 Queen St. E.), a family-operated business slinging fair-trade organic beans. If you’re more than peckish, take-away from Completo (5 Coady Ave.) is where you can sink your teeth into loaded sandwiches and tacos. And if you were wondering, their iconic hot dog is on the sandwich menu, which puts that eternal question to rest.

West: Home Smith Park



4101 Dundas St. W.

A bit west of the maddening crowds, this Riverside trek—complete with a small waterfall—is a scenic paved trail that traces the Humber River right down to Bloor. (Hot tip: Head here in the fall to see the salmon migrating upstream to lay their eggs.) There’s benches and grassy spots for picnics, so stop in the Junction on your way there for a the best Italian sandwiches from Mattachioni (1617 Dupont St.), plus an iced coffee and a slice of pistachio cake from Full Stop (2910 Dundas St. W.).

