Fifteen A-list stars you can expect to see this year at TIFF

Stargazers, take note!

The first fully IRL Toronto International Film Festival in two years is upon us, and after the pandemic break in the usual star-studded festivities, the city is once again playing host to big-name celebs. Here are 15 A-listers you can expect to see at TIFF 2022.

Brendan Fraser

Directed by Black Swan’s Darren Aronofsky, The Whale stars Fraser as a reclusive, morbidly obese writing instructor who teaches online and never turns on his webcam. For his powerful portrayal of a man at rock bottom, Fraser received the prestigious TIFF Tribute Award, which has been a precursor to Oscars gold in the past.

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect star’s new film, Alice, Darling, is having its world premiere at this year’s festival. The movie was filmed last year in northern Ontario, and Kendrick and co-stars were spotted on location multiple times. If we’re lucky, Kendrick will also be spotted in Toronto next week.

Olivia Colman

The British screen queen (sometimes literally) is starring in Skyfall director Sam Mendes’s new film, Empire of Light. The movie also features fellow British cinema royalty Colin Firth, whom Colman starred alongside in TIFF 2021 selection Mothering Sunday.

Daniel Craig

The James Bond actor will be reprising his role as Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. The film is one of 2022’s most anticipated and has an absolutely stacked cast, including Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson—all of whom we hope to spot enjoying a cocktail at one of the popular celeb haunts during the festival.

Harry Styles

The former One Direction member stars in My Policeman as a young police officer in 1950s Britain who forms a love triangle with his wife (played by Emma Corrin, The Crown’s Princess Diana) and a museum curator (David Dawson). Styles was recently in town playing two back-to-back sold-out shows at Scotiabank Arena.

Michelle Williams

Williams is starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest movie, The Fabelmans, inspired by the iconic director’s childhood passion for filmmaking and the family dynamics that fuelled his work. A TIFF regular, Williams has been spotted on the party circuit in past years. Here’s hoping she and co-star Paul Dano make an appearance this year.

Jessica Chastain

The Molly’s Game actor will be attending this year’s TIFF for the premiere of The Good Nurse, about a hospital nurse who suspects that her co-worker (played by Eddie Redmayne) is secretly killing patients. Chastain is a festival regular, and last year, she posed for selfies galore with ecstatic fans.

Zac Efron

The former teen heartthrob is starring in The Greatest Beer Run, the story of a merchant seaman who accepts a bet to personally deliver a case of beer from New York to his army friends in Vietnam. The film also stars Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

Hugh Jackman

Jackman stars in The Son, a family drama making its North American debut at this year’s festival. The latest work from acclaimed French director Florian Zeller, the film features a star-studded cast including Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins.

Viola Davis

The Oscar-winner is starring in The Woman King, a highly anticipated film based on the true story of the Agojie, the African kingdom of Dahomey’s all-female military regiment. Davis is also participating in the festival’s conversation series alongside director Gina Prince-Bythewood. The two will talk in-depth about their paths in Hollywood and the making of their current collaboration.

Claire Foy

Women Talking, based on Miriam Toews’s novel of the same name and directed by Sarah Polley, features an all-star cast including Foy, Frances McDormand and Rooney Mara. The film will be having its world premiere at TIFF and hopefully bringing several stars to Toronto red carpets this month.

Elisabeth Moss

The first two episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale’s fifth season will be presented as part of the festival’s Primetime program, which screens new episodes of popular TV shows. On top of her starring role, Moss also directs and produces for the acclaimed show. A festival regular, she’s been spotted countless times on the city’s red carpets.

Taylor Swift

The international pop superstar will be attending this year’s festival to present her short film, All Too Well, on 35-millimetre. Swift will also be chatting with festival CEO Cameron Bailey about her work as a musician and filmmaker—ticket sales for the event are now closed, though hopeful Swifties will have a chance to snag rush tickets on the day of.