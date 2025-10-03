/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Feud Watch: Josh Matlow versus community mailboxes

The city councillor is coming for big, ugly street furniture

By Courtney Shea
 | October 3, 2025
Copy link
Feud Watch: Josh Matlow versus community mailboxes
Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Josh Matlow has taken on privatized snow ploughs, garbage and bad food in city parks. Now, the city councillor is wading into the current battle between Canada Post and its employees. Last week, the national mail carrier announced its plan to replace door-to-door delivery with community mailboxes—promptly causing postal workers to strike. Matlow says he wants the city to “think carefully” about the plan to implement community mailboxes on the streets of Toronto.

Related: Canada Post may soon stop delivering to your door

It’s true that 75 per cent of Canadians already receive their mail via this method (which explains the “Get over yourselves, big-city crybabies” sentiment that has emerged from some corners of the internet). It’s also true that, per Matlow’s description, community mailboxes are “massive, massive structures, compared to much of the street furniture,” and installing them will certainly pose a different set of problems at Yonge and Eglinton than it would in a rural community.

Related: “It’s like hiring an army of sloths”—Councillor Josh Matlow on the city’s excruciatingly slow snow removal

Matlow claims that his motion is not about whether Canada Post should go through with its plan to install between 2,500 and 11,000 community mailbox hubs in Toronto (each about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle). Rather, he told CP24, he wants to ensure that the installation of the XL mailboxes is carefully considered given that it would interfere with everything from snow removal to trash collection to fire safety to accessibility to “just the mere aesthetics.” (Translation: they’re super ugly.)

Advertisement

The motion will go to council next week, where it will be debated and voted on.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Courtney Shea
Courtney Shea

Courtney Shea is a freelance journalist in Toronto. She started her career as an intern at Toronto Life and continues to contribute frequently to the publication, including her 2022 National Magazine Award–winning feature, “The Death Cheaters,” her regular Q&As and her recent investigation into whether Taylor Swift hung out at a Toronto dive bar (she did not). Courtney was a producer and writer on the 2022 documentary The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, based on her 2014 Toronto Life magazine feature “The Yorkville Swindler.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight
City News

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington's waterfront
Real Estate News

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington’s waterfront

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?
City News

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year
City News

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year

What to eat, drink and do at the city's new arcade bars
Food & Drink

What to eat, drink and do at the city’s new arcade bars

At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living
Real Estate News

At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.