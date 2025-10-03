Feud Watch: Josh Matlow versus community mailboxes

Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Josh Matlow has taken on privatized snow ploughs, garbage and bad food in city parks. Now, the city councillor is wading into the current battle between Canada Post and its employees. Last week, the national mail carrier announced its plan to replace door-to-door delivery with community mailboxes—promptly causing postal workers to strike. Matlow says he wants the city to “think carefully” about the plan to implement community mailboxes on the streets of Toronto.

It’s true that 75 per cent of Canadians already receive their mail via this method (which explains the “Get over yourselves, big-city crybabies” sentiment that has emerged from some corners of the internet). It’s also true that, per Matlow’s description, community mailboxes are “massive, massive structures, compared to much of the street furniture,” and installing them will certainly pose a different set of problems at Yonge and Eglinton than it would in a rural community.

Matlow claims that his motion is not about whether Canada Post should go through with its plan to install between 2,500 and 11,000 community mailbox hubs in Toronto (each about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle). Rather, he told CP24, he wants to ensure that the installation of the XL mailboxes is carefully considered given that it would interfere with everything from snow removal to trash collection to fire safety to accessibility to “just the mere aesthetics.” (Translation: they’re super ugly.)

The motion will go to council next week, where it will be debated and voted on.