/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Canada Post may soon stop delivering to your door

And postal workers are on strike. Is it too late to save snail mail?

By Courtney Shea
 | September 26, 2025
Copy link
Canada Post may soon stop delivering to your door
Photo by Christinne Muschi/CP Images

Yesterday, the federal government announced its plan to stabilize the future of Canada Post, including the end of door-to-door mail delivery and the implementation of community mailboxes. The crown corporation has been bleeding money for a while now—about $10 million a day, according to Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound.

Perhaps you’ve noticed the steady decline of snail mail over the past two decades. According to the Crown corporation, business is down from 5.5 billion letters in 2006 to 2 billion letters last year. And the decline in package deliveries has been even more drastic: in 2019, Canada Post covered 69 per cent of that market; today, it covers just 24 per cent. Thanks a lot, Jeff Bezos.

Related: Ticketmaster is getting sued for out-of-control concert prices

Four million Canadian households would be affected by a shift to community mailboxes, which would save Canada Post upward of $400 million a year, per the federal government’s projections. And for the three-quarters of Canadians who already receive mail by this method, it would be business as usual.

The recommendation to nix door delivery, as well as to end the moratorium on closing some rural post offices and to slow the pace of regular mail delivery, came earlier this year via the Kaplan report, a government-commissioned third-party review of the challenges facing traditional mail delivery. Yesterday’s announcement was the feds giving the go-ahead to move forward with the changes.

Advertisement

Related: No one hates speed cameras more than Doug Ford

While Canada Post seems thrilled, its 52,000 workers—whose jobs will be massively impacted—are “outraged and appalled.” Now, members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers are on strike for the second time in a year. “No new items will be accepted until the national disruption is over,” says a statement from the CUPW.

Union negotiator Jim Gallant told the CBC that the current narrative around Canada Post’s financial state is untrue. He says that profits are down because postal workers have been on strike periodically over the past year and because of the pandemic’s disruption to all industries. (Notably, the corporation’s CEO salary—in the realm of $500,000 before bonuses—seems to have survived the decline unscathed.) There are plenty of ways to combat “the Amazon Effect,” Gallant says, if the corporation and union could finish bargaining a collective agreement and get back to the business of “neither snow nor rain nor heat…”

Torontonians accustomed to home delivery are pretty crusty about the changes and will likely get behind their local mail carriers. So maybe don’t repurpose that mailbox into a tasteful planter just yet.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Courtney Shea
Courtney Shea

Courtney Shea is a freelance journalist in Toronto. She started her career as an intern at Toronto Life and continues to contribute frequently to the publication, including her 2022 National Magazine Award–winning feature, “The Death Cheaters,” her regular Q&As and her recent investigation into whether Taylor Swift hung out at a Toronto dive bar (she did not). Courtney was a producer and writer on the 2022 documentary The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, based on her 2014 Toronto Life magazine feature “The Yorkville Swindler.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

Two former Victim Services Toronto employees are heading to court over pet ownership
City News

Two former Victim Services Toronto employees are heading to court over pet ownership

Kevin O’Leary got hired to play a “real a-hole” opposite Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow
Culture

Kevin O’Leary got hired to play a “real a-hole” opposite Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight
City News

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington's waterfront
Real Estate News

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington’s waterfront

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?
City News

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year
City News

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.