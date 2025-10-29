/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Doug Ford is weaving quite a web of tariff turmoil

And he’s not sorry about it

By Carly Lewis
 | October 29, 2025
Copy link
Doug Ford is weaving quite a web of tariff turmoil
Photo by Chris Young/the Canadian Press

The fallout from Premier Doug Ford’s anti-tariff commercial continues.

Last week, US President Donald Trump stated that he’d no longer discuss trade negotiations with Prime Minister Mark Carney, angered by Ford’s commissioned advertisement, which used a 1987 Ronald Reagan speech to denounce tariffs.

The next day, Trump announced an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from Canada in retaliation because the province did not immediately pull the ad from American television networks.

Related: Carney and Trump come to an agreement...about the Toronto Blue Jays

It seems Trump wasn’t the only guy who let the cheese slip off his cracker. (This is Ford’s parlance, obviously.)

Advertisement

As first reported by the Ottawa Sun, an “unpleasant exchange” ensued between US ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra and David Paterson, the province’s trade representative in Washington. Two Ontario government sources said Hoekstra hurled “insults and swore” over the ad.

Speaking to reporters today, Ford said Hoekstra should apologize. “It’s simple,” he said. “Bury the hatchet.”

On the subject of atonement, Ford does not seem remorseful about having derailed trade talks with his ad at a time when Carney and Trump seemed to be getting along. (Ford did claim that Carney and his chief of staff saw the ad before it aired. Carney had previously declined to say whether he had knowledge of the ad and reiterated that trade talks are happening at the federal level.)

“We generated a conversation that wasn’t happening,” said Ford today, explaining that media attention on tariffs has been significant since the ad went out. “I’ll never apologize for fighting for the hard-working people.”

Ford really had time to gab today, offering more psychoanalytic commentary than a Real Housewives confessional: “You know why President Trump is so upset right now?” he added. “Because it was effective. It woke up the whole country.”

Advertisement

Somehow we doubt that an apology is coming.

Related: Doug Ford may fully end rent control in Ontario

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The November issue of Toronto Life dives into the weird world of AI therapy. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.