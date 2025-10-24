/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Doug Ford’s anti-tariff ad has triggered Donald Trump

Trade negotiations are on pause while he cools down

By Carly Lewis
 | October 24, 2025
Copy link
Doug Ford's anti-tariff ad has triggered Donald Trump
Photo by David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Relations between Canada and the US seemed promising for a moment, thanks to Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump recently bonding over baseball. This is the zenith of international diplomacy these days, and we took it as a good sign.

But, late yesterday, a retaliatory Trump shut down trade talks with Carney, announcing on his Truth Social platform that “ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED” due to an anti-tariff advertisement commissioned by the Ontario government to air on American television channels.

Related: “If we concede, they’ll continue to walk all over us”—Unifor president Lana Payne on playing hardball with Trump

The ad uses audio of a 1987 national radio address by then-president Ronald Reagan, who opposed tariffs, played over images of working people.

“Over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer,” says Reagan in the clip. “Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs.”

Advertisement

Premier Doug Ford responded on X this morning by posting the commercial again and saying, “President Ronald Reagan knew that we are stronger together. God bless Canada and God bless the United States.”

It’s a clever archival pull, and Ford made his point, but Trump clearly didn’t like it. We’ll see how long his silent treatment on tariffs lasts.

Related: Donald Trump is Toronto’s most effective recruiting tool

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The November issue of Toronto Life dives into the weird world of AI therapy. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.