Gather your favourite people and revel in outdoor holiday light displays

Put a little sparkle in your holiday season

Sparkling lights, holiday displays and hot cocoa make for an incredible festive outing for you and your loved ones. Lucky for you, the city of Toronto is full of experiences to get in the spirit, all while keeping safe and healthy this holiday season.

This year, take your family and friends to drive-thru and pedestrian-friendly light shows, historic sites adorned with lights and Christmas displays that give back to good causes. Instead of playing Secret Santa, opt for experiences that get your family out, exploring and making up for lost time.

Play a little Never Have I Ever in the city you love most by adding some of these eight holiday-themed experiences to your seasonal bucket list.

Distillery Winter Village , 55 Mill St.

Toronto’s famous Christmas Market, now called the Distillery Winter Village, is finally back for the first time since 2019. Jump right into the holiday cheer by wandering through the cobblestoned alleyways adorned with twinkling lights and festive decor.

Canadian Tire Christmas Trail , 1000 Murray Ross Parkway

Get a fast pass to the North Pole at Canadian Tire’s immersive drive-thru event. From November 13 to December 23, take your car sleigh through the 1.5-kilometre path full of twinkling lights, festive treats, live entertainment, interactive displays and Christmas characters. There’s even a Spotify and Apple Music playlist to listen to while driving through!

Christmas at the Castle and Holiday Lights Tour , 1 Austin Terr.

Experience the magic of the holidays at one of Toronto’s most intriguing sites. The historic gem will be decked out in holiday decor by day during Christmas at the Castle, and adorned with a dazzling display in the gardens and tunnels by night during the Holiday Lights Tour.

DeSario Family Festival of Lights , 165 Benjamin Boake Trail

The De Sario Family has been decking out their home with holiday cheer for more than 21 years in support of the Sick Kids Foundation. Take in the beautiful display of lights, blow-up characters and more from December 1 to January 6.

WinterFest , Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland during their annual immersive holiday experience. Ice skate on Snow Flake Lake, take in live shows, listen to carolling and walk through the array of Christmas lights and trees throughout the park.

Holiday Street Market , Scarborough Town Centre

Snack on maple syrup snow candy or munch a festive donut while taking in Scarborough’s holiday street market. Snap a photo in front of their retro light-up sign, warm your hands over an open fire and take in the wonder of their iconic carousel lit up with thousands of twinkling lights.

Holiday Hills , 28 Bathurst St. (Stackt Market)

Aside from being a great place to check out local vendors and snag some unique gifts, the Stackt Market’s Holiday Hills display is lit up beautifully at night with string lights and decorated Christmas trees.

Nights of Lights , 80 Interchange Way

The Nights of Lights is an immersive experience like no other, with more than one million LED lights animated and synchronized to your favourite holiday music. Take the walk-thru experience through the newly built gardens at Assembly Park, accessible by an easy TTC ride north.

