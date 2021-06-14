Easy drink picks for your cottage hosts

Thank your cottage getaway host with some of these classic picks.

Thinking about sending a thank-you note to your cottage host to show your appreciation for an exciting trip spent with long-missed nature? A little liquid gold can help. Choosing the perfect drink is a thoughtful way to show your appreciation while saving yourself a headache. So go ahead and make things easier for you—here are some boozy gifts, ranging from refreshing to rich, that are sure to satisfy.

The highly accoladed: Georgian Bay Vodka

Loved locally and made in small batches, Georgian Bay Vodka is also an international hit: dubbed Canada’s Best Vodka two years in a row by the The London Spirits Competition and recognized by Forbes as one of the top 10 vodkas in the world by the International Wine and Spirits Competition. Its unique blend of two-row malted barley vodka and corn-based vodka leaves notes of cereal, spice and vanilla, destroying the myth that vodka is a tasteless spirit. It’s just as good in a cocktail as it is enjoyed neat or over ice. $34.95 for 750mL at the LCBO.

The seaside treat: Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Single Malt

For a hint of the sea, turn to this single malt scotch whisky. Pulteney Distillery has operated out of Wick’s historic harbour since 1826, and their commitment to quality continues today (they achieved top ten status in the U.K. single malt market in 2012). Old Pulteney is renowned for supporting global maritime adventures, and their whisky carries the essence of its remarkable seafaring distillery location. Matured in hand-selected oak casks, it pours a burnished old gold and has sweet aromas of chamomile, florals, citrus zest and fresh mint. This sleek, honeyed palate gives way to flavours of toasted grain, seaweed, smoke and white pepper, and its finish persists with notes of the seaside. $74.75 for 750mL at the LCBO.

The six-pack upgrade: Georgian Bay Gin Smash

The typical cottage six-pack could probably use a revamp, and this Ontario-crafted, award-winning canned cocktail is ready to take its place. Made with Georgian Bay gin, lemon, lime, tangerine and mint, it’s crisp and refreshing but not too sweet. That flavour profile makes Georgian Bay Gin Smash perfect for summer barbecues, socially distanced porch hangs and relaxing after a day in the garden. Enjoy straight from the can or serve on the rocks to make any day an occasion. $13.95 for six 355mL cans at the LCBO.

The bold masterpiece: Santa Teresa 1796 Solera Rum

This dry, smooth and balanced Venezuelan single-estate rum evolves with every sip. Santa Teresa has exceptional blends aged up to 35 years, creating a bold and elegant flavour that’ll indulge even the pickiest rum connoisseurs. Every step of the process is meticulous and unique—the special pot still rum, artisanal Solera crafting method, bottling system and hand-sealed cork, to name a few—meaning every bottle is an exclusive piece. $65.95 for 750mL at the LCBO.

The island getaway: The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Single Malt Scotch

While you escape bustling cities for quaint cottage life, let your taste buds experience a vacation of their own. Glenlivet’s sensational, medium-bodied Caribbean reserve single malt has tropical tones of pear, apple and banana. Portions of the whisky are finished in barrels that used to hold Caribbean rum, enhancing the flavour profile even more. Its mildly sweet taste and long finish will have you savouring every drop, dreaming of palm trees and blue skies. $59.90 for 750 mL at the LCBO.