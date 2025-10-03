Air Canada is trying to make amends—with more free booze

Photo by Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s no secret that things have been tense at Air Canada. Back in August, employees briefly went on strike, grounding 130,000 daily passengers as flight attendants protested what they said were low wages and having to work without pay. Last month, staff voted against a new wage offer, saying they’d still make less than minimum wage, leaving travellers wary of being stranded (again) in the event of further disruption.

Related: Canada Post may soon stop delivering to your door

The country’s biggest airline seems to be making an effort to win back the public, though, sharing in a press release this week that economy passengers can now order beer and wine for free on all flights. Previously, flights to Mexico and the Caribbean required passengers to pay for alcohol. (Complimentary beer and wine have been offered on flights across Canada and the US since 2024.)

The airline is also adding a little oat bar to its menu of complimentary pretzels and cookies, as well as those ginger wellness shots you get when you’re deathly hungover but want to convince your body it’s going to make it.

“These upgrades offer something for everyone and proudly showcase Canadian brands so that our customers can sit back, relax and kick-start their travels no matter where they’re going,” read the release.

Advertisement

“Where they’re going” does a lot of lifting here as a reported tens of thousands of people await refunds for cancelled flights. Maybe some free house red will help them forget.